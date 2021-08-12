Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global chlorinated paraffin market is expected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2020 to $2.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.74%. The growth in the chlorinated paraffin market is mainly due to the growing demand from end-user industries. The market is expected to reach $2.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.98%.

The chlorinated paraffin market consists of sales of chlorinated paraffin by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture chlorinated paraffin, which is straight-chain hydrocarbons that have been chlorinated. Chlorinated paraffin is manufactured by chlorinating paraffin parts obtained from petroleum distillation. These are complex mixtures of polychlorinated n-alkanes that are generally used as a plasticizer in manufacturing PVC compounds like PVC flooring cables, wires cloth coatings, and lubricants.

The chlorinated paraffin market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the chlorinated paraffin market are INOVYN, Altair Chimica, Quimica del Cinca, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals., Caffaro Industrie S.p.A., Ajinomoto Fine-Techno, Makwell Group, KLJ Group, Qualice LLC, NCP Chlorchem, Caffaro Industrie, Flow Tech Group, Golden Dyechem, KH Chemicals, and INEOS Chlor.

The global chlorinated paraffin market is segmented –

1) By Product: Short Chain, Medium Chain, Long Chain

2) By End User: Paint & Coatings, Rubber, Manufacturing, Textile, Leather

3) By Application: Lubricating Additives, Plastic Additives, Metal Working Fluids, Flame Retardants

The chlorinated paraffin market report describes and explains the global chlorinated paraffin market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The chlorinated paraffin report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global chlorinated paraffin market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global chlorinated paraffin market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

