Global Chlorella Powder Ingredient Market is expected to grow at CAGR during Forecast period 2016-2026

Growing emphasis of customers on health and aptness is important factor powering the demand for chlorella Powder Ingredients Market, internationally. The nutrient-dense alga has been ahead traction in the market for its health benefits. For instance, chlorella aids the body in detox by simplifying the elimination of numerous injurious compounds, counting heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and mercury. Moreover, it has been found that chlorella fuels the making of antibodies, which recover the immune system. Due to these health benefits, people are progressively consuming chlorella as a food supplement to recover their whole health.

Humans usually use chlorella as a nutritional supplement; however, it is helpful for animals too. The components of this alga reinforce the insusceptible system of animals, which further facilitates improved resistance against viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Furthermore, to keep the skin and coat of animals healthy, certain vitamins are essential. As chlorella covers a high amount of vitamins A and C and minerals that endorse hair development and aid decrease skin problems, it is ahead traction as an ingredient for animal feed. Due to these welfares, the pet food industry is proposing ample growth probabilities to the players in the chlorella powder ingredient market. Some of these businesses have already presented chlorella-based pet additions.

Growth Drivers

Including Chlorella powder as a sports nutrition supplement

The growing acceptance of chlorella powder as a sports nourishment addition is one of the main trends perceived in the market. With the increasing request for plant-based protein supplements, sports nutrition brands are concentrating on the promotion of natural and organic products. For instance, in 2015, Global Health Trax Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer, and supplier of peptic supplements, launched Vegan Life Nutrition, a nutritious supplement brand, including a vast collection of vegan products. Since chlorella helps surge the oxygen uptake volume in both young men and women, its feeding is helpful for athletes who contribute to sports or exercise needful high aerobic endurance.

Rising in the demand of organic skin and hair care products

Rising requests for organic skin and hair care products is one of the main reasons mainly driving the development of the chlorella powder ingredient market across the sphere. Growing people of working people through the world, rising requests for natural and organic products, and rising disposable income of public in developing countries are subsidiary the development of the market for skincare and hair care products internationally. Customers in the market are presently looking for products that are free from strict chemicals. Since chlorella contains many minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients that have numerous welfares for skin and hair, it is observing high request from numerous personal care and cosmetic product companies.

Competitive Landscape

Phycom BV, Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd., Organika Health Products Inc, NOW Health Group Inc., Green Foods Corporation, Swanson Health Products Inc., TOOTSI IMPEX Inc., Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company, Health Ranger Inc., and Bionest Corporation SDN. BHD.

Recent Development

In the latest past, product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansions were some of the important activities started by players working in the chlorella powder ingredient market. For instance, in May 2019, Algenuity pushed its chlorella colors podium at Vitafoods Europe 2019. The chlorella colors platform is recognized for the European food market and is appropriate for veggie consumers, offering them protein-rich and whole plant cell-based components for food, drink, and supplement products.

In addition, in January 2019, Rejuvenated Limited tossed a collagen-boosting product named skin-perfecting complex. The product covers chlorella, ashwagandha, MSM sulfur, and sea buckthorn berry. This product aids the customers to clear eczema, acne, and rosacea.

Based on end use, the global chlorella powder ingredient market is characterized into food & beverages (F&B), cosmetics, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Among these, the F&B category held the major share in the market in 2018; due to the growing intake of chlorella-based foods and drinks.

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

By Distribution Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Platforms

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Chlorella Powder Ingredient Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The global Chlorella Powder Ingredient Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Chlorella Powder Ingredient Market based on End Use, Distribution Channels, and Regional.

To examine competitive developments like by End use, Distribution Channels, Region within the global Chlorella Powder Ingredient Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

