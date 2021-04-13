Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market are also predicted in this report.

Competitive Players

The Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Gilead Sciences Inc

Celgene Corp

Celularity Inc

Autolus Therapeutics Plc

CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd

Novartis AG

Celyad SA

Takara Bio Inc

HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd

Juno Therapeutics Inc

Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd

bluebird bio Inc

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Amgen Inc

Nkarta Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Cell Medica Ltd

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd

Kite Pharma Inc

Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd

NantKwest Inc

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc

Fosun Pharmaceutical AG

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd

Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd

By application

Acute Leukemia

Non-hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Transplant Rejection

Other

Type Synopsis:

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

