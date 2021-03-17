Global Childrenswear Market Seeking Excellent Growth 2017-2022| Levi Strauss & Co, The Children’s Place, Carter’s Inc., Avon Products Inc.

The global childrenswear market is foretold to gain momentum in growth due to the rising demand for high-quality products amid increasing safety concerns. With increase in disposable income, especially in developing economies, the growth of the global children wear market could see a rise in the coming years. Increasing interest in buying new clothes for kids could bode well for the global childrenswear market. Social media is expected to significantly push the global children wear market in terms of demand. Catchy advertisements could increase the interest of consumers in buying new lines of children wear products.

Social Media Influences Childrenswear Market to become Trend-driven

Regions where consumers are blessed with high disposable income and the birth rate is relatively high may witness an increase in the purchase of new children wear. Of late, emerging regions of the world are observed to step in and create profit-making opportunities in the global childrenswear market. Children wear could well become a trend-driven product of the apparel and footwear industry due to the growing influence of social media.

Rising impact of television and other means of mass communication is foretold to push the growth of the global childrenswear market. Moreover, participation of celebrities in campaigning and advertising safe children wear could create a whole lot of demand in the market. Increasing brand-consciousness among children is predicted to emerge as another powerful factor fueling the demand for children wear.

The global children wear market is expected to carry the influence of the adult wear market where some product lines could feature certain designs used for adult clothing. High birth rate in some economies could augment the demand in the global children wear market. The demand for children wear could be higher during festive and wedding seasons. High interest in buying new clothes during these seasons is expected to further push the global children wear market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global childrenswear market includes leading players such as Levi Strauss & Co, The Children’s Place, Carter’s Inc., Avon Products Inc., and Kimberly Clark Corporation. The report profiles each of these players taking into account their market shares, recent developments, and growth projections.

By demographics, the global children wear market is classified into 2-14 years, 6-24 months, and less than 6 months. Amongst these, the less than 6 months market for children wear is foretold to rank higher with regard to revenue. By the end of 2022, it could be valued at a US$113 bn. Furthermore, it is forecast to post a 4.7% CAGR. According to the Fact.MR report, it is expected to continue to gain market share until the end of the forecast period. At present, it accounts for close to half of the global children wear market.

Additional Questions Answered

The report answers several questions about the global childrenswear market, including:

How will boys children wear gain a larger share?

Which demographic will dominate the global children wear market?

Will APEJ hold on to its leading market share?

What is the nature of competition in the global children wear market?

