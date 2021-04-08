Global Children’s Wear Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Children’s Wear market.
Competitive Companies
The Children’s Wear market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
Polo Ralph Lauren (USA)
J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA)
Mothercare Group (UK)
Marks & Spencer (UK)
Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong)
OshKosh B’gosh, Inc. (USA)
VF Corporation (USA)
Kellwood Company, LLC (USA)
KMART (USA)
Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)
Sears Holdings Corp. (USA)
Target Corp. (USA)
Gymboree Corp. (USA)
Carter’s, Inc. (USA)
The Children’s Place Retail Stores (USA)
Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (USA)
Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Kohls Corporation (USA)
Gap, Inc. (USA)
Macy’s Inc. (USA)
Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA)
Market Segments by Application:
Girls
Boys
Children’s Wear Type
Apparel
Footwear
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Children’s Wear Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Children’s Wear Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Children’s Wear Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Children’s Wear Market in Major Countries
7 North America Children’s Wear Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Children’s Wear Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Children’s Wear Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Children’s Wear Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Key Stakeholders
Children’s Wear manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Children’s Wear
Children’s Wear industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Children’s Wear industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global Children’s Wear Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Children’s Wear Market?
