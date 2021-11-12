Global Children and Young Adult Books Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global children and young adult books market reached a value of nearly $16,878.2 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $16,878.2 million in 2020 to $21,946.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing screen time concerns which is expected to drive the demand for children and young adult books. The children and young adult books market is expected to grow from $21,946.3 million in 2025 to $26,532.3 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The children and young adult books market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out the writing, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing children and young adult books. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The children and young adult books market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the children and young adult books market are Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Scholastic

The children and young adult books market is segmented by type, by end user, by distribution channel, and by geography.

By Type –

The children and young adult books market is segmented by type into

a) Print book

b) Ebook

c) Audiobook

By End User –

The children and young adult books market is segmented by end-user into

a) Children

b) Adolescents

c) Young Adults

By Distribution Channel –

The children and young adult books market is segmented by distribution channel into

a) Online Distribution

b) Offline Distribution

The children and young adult books market report describes and explains the global children and young adult books market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The children and young adult books report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global children and young adult books market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global children and young adult books market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Children and Young Adult Books Market Characteristics Children and Young Adult Books Market Product Analysis Children and Young Adult Books Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Children and Young Adult Books Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

