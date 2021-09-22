Global Child Day Care Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global child day care services market is expected to grow from $271.67 billion in 2020 to $295.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $415.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The child care market consists of the sales of child care services such as babysitting and learning services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide care for infants or children either in the home of the child, in the home of the registered child caregiver or in a child care center. Child care is the care provided for infants and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children by government or an organization while parents are at work or absent for other reasons. Establishments in this industry provide care services for preschool children, and for older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government sponsored and private child care services. This market also includes subsidies and direct benefit transfers by governments to child care providers. The child care market is segmented into baby and child day care centers; pre-kindergarten and preschool centers and nursery schools.

The child day care services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the child day care services market are Bright Horizons Family Solutions; G8 Education; Learning Care Group; Goodstart Early Learning; Primrose Schools.

The global child day care services market is segmented –

1) By Type: Baby And Child Day Care Centers, Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers, Nursery Schools

2) By Type of Location: Center-Based, Home-Based

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By Age Group: Less Than 1 Year, 1-2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 Years, Above 6 Years

The child day care services market report describes and explains the global child day care services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The child day care services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global child day care services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global child day care services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

