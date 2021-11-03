Global Child Care Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global market for child care reached a value of nearly $339.1 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to nearly $520.4 billion by 2022.

The child care market consists of the sales of child care services such as babysitting and learning services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide care for infants or children either in the home of the child, in the home of the registered child caregiver or in a child care center. Child care is the care provided for infants and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children by government or an organization while parents are at work or absent for other reasons. Establishments in this industry provide care services for preschool children, and for older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government sponsored and private child care services. This market also includes subsidies and direct benefit transfers by governments to child care providers

The child care market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the child care market are Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc., KinderCare Education, Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools, G8 Education Limited

The Child Care market is segmented by type of facility, by location of facility, by expenditure, and by geography.

By Type Of Facility- The child care market can be segmented by type of facility into

a) Baby And Child Care

b) Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers

c) Nursery Schools

By Location Of Facility- The child care market can be segmented by location of facility into

a) Center-Based

b) Home-Based

By Type Of Expenditure- The child care market can be segmented by type of expenditure into

a) Public Expenditure

b) Private Expenditure

The child care market report describes and explains the global child care market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The child care report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global child care market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global child care market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

