Global child and youth services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global child and youth services market is expected to grow from $88.69 billion in 2020 to $98.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%

The child and youth services market consists of the revenues from child and youth services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The child and youth services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the child and youth services market are Children Aid And Family Services, UNICEF (United Nations Children Fund), International Foster Care Organization, International Society For Prevention of Child Abuse And Neglect (ISPCAN), CARE International, Stepstone Family & Youth Services, North East Independent Living Services, Child Welfare League of America, United States Children’s Bureau, The European Child Safety Alliance, Voices of Youth.

The global child and youth services market is segmented –

1) By Service: Foster And Guardianship Placement Services, Counseling And Information Services, Social Assistance Services, Children And Youth Recreational Programs, Private And State Adoption Services, Others

2) By Age Group: Infant, Child, Adolescent, Youth

The child and youth services market report describes and explains the global child and youth services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The child and youth services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global child and youth services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global child and youth services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

