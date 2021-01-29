Global Chia Seeds Market || keyplayers Navitas Organic Chia Seeds, Bob’s Red Mill Chia Seeds, Nutiva Organic Chia Seeds.

The report “Global Chia Seeds Market, By Form (Whole Chia, Milled/Ground Chia, Pre-hydrate Chia, and Chia Oil), By Type (Black, Brown, and White), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″ global Chia Seeds market is projected to grow to US$ 25,381.40 million by 2024. Rising demand for gluten-free products, awareness about the health benefits of chia seeds, and usage of omega 3 in animal feed are some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market. Chia seeds do not follow the commoditization trend, as the market is still small, where supply is unstable, and there is a lack of awareness of the high-quality standards demanded by large industries. However, as more consumers are now aware of chia seeds and its benefits, the market is likely to witness tremendous growth shortly, globally.

Key Highlights:

In March 2018, Mamma Chia releases clean energy beverages.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Chia Seeds market accounted for US$ 25,381.40 million by 2024 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.60% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the form, type, and region.

By form, whole chia seeds are expected to dominate the global market, due to high demand.

By type, the black seed is expected to dominate the segment owing to higher production than other types as these seeds have slightly higher protein content.

By region, Europe is projected to lead the global Chia Seeds market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to high product consumption.

The prominent player operating in the global Chia Seeds market includes Organic Denmark, Mamma Chia, Grenera Nutrients, Maya, Health Works Chia Seeds, Garden of Life Organic Chia Seed, Tru Roots Organic Chia Seeds, Navitas Organic Chia Seeds, Bob’s Red Mill Chia Seeds, Nutiva Organic Chia Seeds.

