Global Chemical Sensors Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global chemical sensors market is expected to grow from $23.95 billion in 2020 to $26.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth of the chemical sensors market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The chemical sensors market is expected to reach $34.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The chemical sensors market consists of sales of chemical sensors devices that determine the detectable presence, concentration, or quantity of a given analyte. A chemical sensor is a device that identifies and analyzes chemical properties in an analyte (the technical term for the chemical material under investigation) and converts the chemical data into electronic data.

The chemical sensors market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the chemical sensors market are Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Halma PLC, Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Intelligent Optical Systems, SICK AG, Alpha MOS, The Bosch Group, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Owlstone Inc., Spec Sensors, Nemoto, SenseAir AB, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., and JLM Innovation GmbH.

The global chemical sensors market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Optical, Pallister Or Catalytic Bead, Others

2) By Particulate Type: Liquid, Gas

3) By Detection Method: pH Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Bio Sensors

4) By End-User: Automotive, Medical, Environmental Monitoring, Industrial, Others

The chemical sensors market report describes and explains the global chemical sensors market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The chemical sensors report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global chemical sensors market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global chemical sensors market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

