Global Chemical Fertilizers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global chemical fertilizers market is expected to decline from $138.9 billion in 2019 to $132.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of % from 2021 and reach $131.7 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global chemical fertilizers market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019.

The fertilizers manufacturing market consists of the sales of fertilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce nitrogenous or phosphate fertilizers materials, produce fertilizers from sewage or animal waste, manufacture nitrogenous or phosphate materials and mix with other ingredients into fertilizers, and/or mix ingredients made elsewhere into fertilizers.

The chemical fertilizers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the chemical fertilizers market are Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd.

The Global Chemical Fertilizers Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Nitrogen Fertilizer, Phosphate Fertilizer, Potash Fertilizer

2) By Crop Category: Cereals, Oilseeds, Vegetables, Fruits, Others

3) By Method of Application: Broadcasting, Drop Spreading, Fertigation, Foilar Spray

4) By Form: Solid, Liquid, Gaseous

5) By Product Type: Complex Fertilizers, DAP, MOP, Urea, SSP, Other

The chemical fertilizers market report describes and explains the global chemical fertilizers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The chemical fertilizers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global chemical fertilizers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global chemical fertilizers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Chemical Fertilizers Market Characteristics Chemical Fertilizers Market Product Analysis Chemical Fertilizers Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Chemical Fertilizers Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

