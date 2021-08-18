Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to grow from $15.29 billion in 2020 to $18.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to reach $39.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22%.

The checkpoint inhibitors market consists of sales of the immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer. A checkpoint inhibitor is a drug that blocks proteins that stop the body’s immune system from killing the cancer cells. One type of cell in the immune system that fights the cancer cells are T-cells. T cells have proteins on them that turn on immune response and other proteins that turn it off. These are called checkpoints. Some checkpoints help T-cells to become active while others help T-cells to switch off. When cancer cells produce high levels of proteins, the switch off checkpoints restrict the immune responses from being strong and sometimes even stops the T-cells from killing the cancer cells. When the checkpoints are blocked by the checkpoint inhibitor from binding with its partner proteins, this allows the T-cells to kill the cancer cells.

The checkpoint inhibitors market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the checkpoint inhibitors market are AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche Holding AG, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Novartis AG, and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

The global checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented –

1) By Drug: PD-1 Inhibitors, PD-L1 Inhibitors, CTLA-4, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell, Others

2) By Application: Lung Cancer, Renal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Melanoma, Others

3) By End-Users: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

The checkpoint inhibitors market report describes and explains the global checkpoint inhibitors market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The checkpoint inhibitors report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global checkpoint inhibitors market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global checkpoint inhibitors market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

