Global Champagne Market || keyplayers Nonancourt Family Trust, Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau SA

The report “Global Champagne Market, By Grape Used (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meuniere, and Chardonnay), By Product Type (Prestige Cuvee, Blanc De Noirs, Blanc De Blancs, And Rosé Champagne), By Flavor (Apple, Brut, Nutty, Vanilla, and Others (Pear, Citrus, Cream, Strawberry, and Chocolate)), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online Stores), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global champagne market is projected to grow from US$ 6.2 billion in 2020 to US$ 8.6 billion by 2029. Increasing individual’s preference for low percentage of alcohol by volume (ABV) blends is driving the global champagne market. Further, growing consumption habits of wine, rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, and high disposable incomes are factors propelling the global champagne market.

In June 2018, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE launched space Champagne for astronauts. This is bottle of gravity-defying Champagne, enabling it to be consumed in outer space.

The global champagne market accounted for US$ 6.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of grape used, product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region.

By grape used, the global champagne market is segmented into pinot noir, pinot meuniere, and chardonnay.

By product type, the global champagne market is bifurcated into prestige cuvee, blanc de noirs, blanc de blancs, and rosé champagne.

By flavor, the global champagne market is categorized into apple, brut, nutty, vanilla, and others. Others sub-segment is divided into pear, citrus, cream, strawberry, and chocolate.

By distribution channel, the global champagne market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores.

By region, Europe champagne market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global champagne market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of large number of wineries and increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the European countries. North America champagne market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global champagne market in the near future.

The prominent player operating in the global champagne market includes LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, LANSON-BCC, Compagnie Pour Le Haut Commerce, Nonancourt Family Trust, Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau SA, Centre Vinicole Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Louis Roederer, Taittinger, and Europeenne de Participations Industrielles SAS.

