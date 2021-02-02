Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market | UCB Pharma SA, Pfizer Ltd., J & J Industries, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Huapont Pharm. Co., Ltd., Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical. CO., LTD., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Lunan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Highlights:

In August, 2019, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. collaborated with China Medical System Holdings (CMS) to develop and commercialize generic drugs in mainland China.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cetirizine hydrochloride market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of types, application, and region.

By types, the cetirizine hydrochloride market is segmented into capsule, tablet and solution.

By end-use, the cetirizine hydrochloride market is categorized into clinic, hospital, and drug store.

By region, North America cetirizine hydrochloride market is expected to be the dominating target market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of prevalence of hay fever as well as allergic conjunctivitis. United States has driven the target market growth in North America. Also, rising number of allergic rhinitis has majorly augmented the target market in the region. Apart from this, increased number of children with eczema has played a vital role is boosting the target market growth in North America.

The report “Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market, By Types (Capsule, Tablet and Solution), By Application (Clinic, Hospital, and Drug Store), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cetirizine hydrochloride market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029”. Global cetirizine hydrochloride market is driven by increasing number of allergic conditions such as allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, eczema, runny nose, sneezing, hives, and itching. Moreover, utilization of cetirizine hydrochloride in the treatment of angioedema and urticarial has upsurge the target market growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market, By Types (Capsule, Tablet and Solution), By Application (Clinic, Hospital, and Drug Store), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global cetirizine hydrochloride market includes UCB Pharma SA, Pfizer Ltd., J & J Industries, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Huapont Pharm. Co., Ltd., Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical. CO., LTD., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Lunan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.