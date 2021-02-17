Global Ceramic Tiles Market is expected to reach USD 7.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the projected period 2020-2026

According to BlueWeaves Consulting, the Global Ceramic Tiles Market is expected to reach USD 7.29 billion in 2026 from USD 3.91 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the projected period 2020-2026. The construction activities drive the Global Ceramic Tiles Market, as ceramic tiles are widely used in building houses and commercial complexes, shopping malls, hospitals, institutions, etc. Government initiatives and outlay for infrastructure development, residential and commercial projects undertaken by private players, and urbanization provide impetus to construction activities and in turn, lead to the higher demand for ceramic tiles. In developing economies, the housing sector has witnessed a surge in demand due to the flourishing population, rising per capita income, and government measures. Technological advancements are expected to penetrate the market.

Ceramics Tiles are available in various colors, sizes, and textures to enhance the finish, quality, and look of the construction. Different non-metallic materials such as clay, Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, and Silica Sand and other natural constituents are used in manufacturing tiles, and they pass through extreme hot temperatures to provide durability to tiles. Their application finds excellent traction for walls and floors in construction.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Construction Outlay by Government and Private Sector

Governments in various nations are allocating larger outlay for infrastructure construction activities, which, in turn, drives the growth of this market. Besides, private players are extensively investing in the construction of residential and commercial properties across the globe to cater to the enhanced needs of the proliferating population. And, most of the developers use ceramic tiles, triggering the substantial demand for ceramic tiles.

Great Appearance, Low Maintenance and High Durability

The ceramic tiles provide finished look with intact glazing to the building and do not need maintenance. Besides, they are lightweight, water-resistant, scratch-resistant, durable and anti-stain materials. They have become more prevalent in comparison to other products such as marble, granite, vitrified tiles and others in this category and attract high demand from construction industry catering to residential and non-residential spaces across the globe.

Restraints

The production process of ceramic tiles emits carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which in turn becomes the impeding factor in the age of environmentally friendly processes. The fluctuations in raw-material supply and prices hamper market growth. Also, the increasing demand for substitute products such as glass tiles, rubber tiles and others limits its market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Global Ceramics Tiles Market are RAK Ceramics (UAE), Mohawk Industries (US), Ceramica Saloni (US), China Ceramics (China), Porcelanosa Grupo (Spain), Roka Tiles (US), Florida Tile Inc (US), Siam Cement Group (Thailand), Lamosa Grupo (Latin America), Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics (UAE), CrossVille Inc (US), Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.P.A. (Italy) and others.

Recent Developments

August 3, 2020: Porcelanosa Group promotes the ‘green change’ with its eco-friendly ceramics. The MNC is reviving its industrial production based on a sustainable and ecofriendly model in the areas of architecture and urban planning. It has developed ceramic parquet made from 95% recycled materials that provide texture and grains of wood while preserving technical properties of ceramic.

February 20, 2020: UAE based MNC RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) plans to export ceramic tiles to the Middle East and neighboring countries.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By product, By Raw material, By Application, By End-User and By Region. Key Players RAK Ceramics (UAE), Mohawk Industries (US), Ceramica Saloni (US), China Ceramics (China), Porcelanosa Grupo (Spain), Roka Tiles (US), Florida Tile Inc (US), Siam Cement Group (Thailand), Lamosa Grupo (Latin America), Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics (UAE), CrossVille Inc (US), Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.P.A. (Italy) and other prominent players.

By Product

Glazed Ceramic Tiles

Porcelain Tiles

By Raw Material

Feldspar

Kaolin

Bentonite

Silica Sand

By Application

Wall

Floor

By End-User

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Rest of the World

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Ceramic Tiles Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Ceramic Tiles Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Ceramic Tiles market based on the Product, Raw material, Application, End-User and Region.

To examine competitive developments in applications, technology and diverse industry usage within the Global Ceramics Tiles Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

