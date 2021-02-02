Global Ceramic Mosaic Tile Market | Mohawk Industries, Inc., Siam Cement Group, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics, Grupo Lamosa SAB, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., China Ceramics Co. Ltd., LASSELSBERGER GmbH, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., and Johnson Tiles Pty., Ltd.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global ceramic mosaic tile market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global ceramic mosaic tile market is segmented into mosaic tile bathrooms type, mosaic tile kitchens type, and mosaic tile pools type. Mosaic tile kitchens type is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyle and rising application of mosaic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms.

By application, the global ceramic mosaic tile market is categorized into residential use and commercial use.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the global ceramic mosaic tile market in 2017. The global market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to low manufacturing cost, rising disposable incomes, and rising construction activities in Asia Pacific.

The report “Global Ceramic Mosaic Tile Market, By Type (Mosaic Tile Bathrooms Type, Mosaic Tile Kitchens Type, and Mosaic Tile Pools Type), By Application (Residential Use and Commercial Use), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global ceramic mosaic tile market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global ceramic mosaic tile market is driven by its huge application in building and construction activities across the globe. Ceramic mosaic tiles are versatile, durable, and stylish and offer protection from abrasion and stains, and also require less maintenance, which in turn drives growth of the global market. In addition, ceramic mosaic tiles are highly employed in various concrete structures ranging from residential houses such as apartments, flats, villas, and bungalows to commercial complexes such as educational institutions, hospitals, and airports. Nevertheless, government initiatives for housing facilities coupled with improved living standards is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global market. Furthermore, easy availability of housing financing is anticipated to propel the demand for various products in this category.

The prominent player operating in the global ceramic mosaic tile market includes Mohawk Industries, Inc., Siam Cement Group, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics, Grupo Lamosa SAB, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., China Ceramics Co. Ltd., LASSELSBERGER GmbH, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., and Johnson Tiles Pty., Ltd.