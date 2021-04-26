Global Ceramic Fiber Market Size, Share, Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025

The global ceramic fiber market is to progress at a considerable rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand of technologically advanced, lightweight, less toxic, and renewable products in the market.

The typical application areas of this fiber include refining and petrochemical, reformer and pyrolysis furnaces, gaskets and expansion joints, tube seals, high-temperature pipe, duct, and turbine insulation, and various others.

On the basis of type, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into refractory ceramic fiber (RCF), AES Wool, and others. Among these, the RCF type category holds a larger share in the market, due to the increasing demand for low-cost, low heat storage, high thermal stability fiber.

Based on product form, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into the blanket, board, paper, module, and others. Among all these, the blanket category is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market, which is majorly attributed to the increasing demand of insulation material from different industries including metal, shipping, automobile, and space.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into refining and petrochemical, iron and steel, power generation, aluminium, and others. The refining and petrochemical industry segment is the major consumer of this fiber in the market. The demand is majorly fueled by the increasing need of lowering operating cost, lowering energy use in furnace linings, walls, and roofs, increasing reliability, and others, which is driving the growth of the ceramic fiber market.

Superior properties, growing demand for refractory ceramic fibers, and increasing high-temperature industrial furnace use are the major factors driving the ceramic fiber market growth. Superior properties of this fiber are among the major factors that are helping in driving its demand in the market.

High cost of production and limited availability are identified as a major challenge in the ceramic fiber market, which can potentially hinder the market growth. The fixed capital cost of manufacturing this fiber is high and cycle time is slow. Costs can fluctuate on how much is being produced per unit of time.

The manufacturing of these fibers includes three steps including preparation of bulk, preceramic material to spun; and then spinning the bulk material into a green fiber; and finally heat-treating the spun green fiber to convert this into the ceramic fiber.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the ceramic fiber market, owing to the growth of various industries such as automotive, construction, manufacturing, and other industries.