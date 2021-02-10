Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Growing at 2.60% CAGR to Hit US$ 10.57 Billion by 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Centrifugal Air Compressor Market by Casing (Horizontal Split and Vertical Split), Product Type (Stationary and Portable), End-users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The global centrifugal air compressor market is expected to grow from USD 8.60 billion in 2020 to USD 10.57 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.60% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Asia-Pacific is the dominant segment in terms of market share as of 2020. With the growth in a number of manufacturing industries, the region provides lucrative opportunities for the vendors. The increasing consumption of packaged food has increased the sales of the food and beverages industry. Thus, the demand for centrifugal air compressors has increased in the food and beverages industry. Countries such as Japan, South Korea and China exercise dominance in the semiconductor and electronics industry, which have a massive demand for such compressors. Many of the key vendors have a presence in the region owing to the high demand from the industrial base.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Centrifugal Air Compressor Market by Casing (Horizontal Split and Vertical Split), Product Type (Stationary and Portable), End-users, Region and Global Forecast 2021-2028

Key players in the centrifugal air compressors market are Sullair LLC, Shanghai Denair Compressor Co., Ltd, Kazancompressormash, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Elliott Group, Dresser-Rand, Kobelco Compressors America, Inc., Danfoss, Hitachi Ltd, General Electric, Kaishan Group, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hertz Kompressoren, Gardner Denver, Inc., Atlas Copco among others.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the casing, product type, end-user and regions. The casing segment includes a horizontal split and a vertical split. The horizontal split segment accounts for maximum market shares. The horizontal split centrifugal air compressors have been used for a more extended period of time in industries as it provides low discharge pressure which is favorable for food and beverages and manufacturing industries. However, with increasing technological advancements, the demand for vertically split compressors is expanding in the semiconductor and electronics industry. The product type segment includes stationary and portable. Out of the two, the stationary segment holds the majority of the market shares. Stationary compressors are used in traditional industries as it provides high pressure compressed air. Moreover, portable centrifugal air compressors are expected to increase with the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. These compressors are more comfortable to carry and can be used in multiple facilities. The end-users segment includes oil and gas, food and beverages, manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics, energy and healthcare. There are various manufacturing industries that require a constant supply of compressed air due to extensive operations. The manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace and metal manufacturing industry rely significantly on these compressors due to the lower requirement of maintenance. Apart from this, the food and beverages industry is increasingly demanding such compressors. These industries have automated lines for different applications such as packaging, transportation, filling, freezing, mixing, cleaning, etc. The centrifugal air compressors are oil-free, and thus it reduces the chances of contamination. Centrifugal air compressors work on the mechanism of converting kinetic energy into air pressure. These compressors have a radial design and thus are therefore called radial compressors. The use of such compressors has gained momentum in various industries as it does not require positive displacement mechanisms due to its dynamic nature. The increasing technological advancements will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

