Global Cement And Concrete Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cement and concrete products market was valued at $333,255.8 million in 2020 The market accounted for 0.40% of the global GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the market accounted for $43.5. The global cement and concrete products market accounted for 37.8% of the global mineral market in 2020.

The cement and concrete products market consists of sales of cement and concrete products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture cement and concrete products such as concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks. The cement and concrete products manufacturing industry includes establishments engaged in manufacturing Portland cement, natural cement, masonry cement, pozzolanic cement, ready-mix concrete, concrete blocks, bricks, and pipes and related products.

The cement and concrete market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the cement and concrete market are China National Building Material Company Limited , Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, CRH Plc

The cement and concrete products market is segmented by type, by application and by geography

By Type-

The cement and concrete products market is segmented by type into

a) Cement

b) Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC)

b) Concrete Pipes, Bricks, And Blocks

b) Other Concrete Products

By Type –

The other concrete products market is further segmented by type into

a) Concrete Articles

b) Tiles & Flagstones

c) Prefabricated Structures

d) Panels, Boards & Blocks

The cement and concrete market report describes and explains the global cement and concrete market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cement and concrete report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cement and concrete market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cement and concrete market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

