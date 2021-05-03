Global Cement and Concrete Additive Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global cement and concrete additives market was valued at USD 21,629.3 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.03%.

The global cement and concrete additives market was valued at USD 21,629.3 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.03%.

Cement and concrete additives have been added to cement and concrete in several cases to enhance their properties. The improved characteristics of cement and concrete additives may include their toughness, integrity after hardening, and reaction to water and air. Cement and concrete additives have the basic aim of improving the functionality of cement and concrete, thereby improving the longevity and stability of each building.

The additives are applied to a mixture of water-cement to improve concrete longevity, to control and harden the concrete and correct the overall concrete behavior. Powdered or liquid additives may be available. Two additives, chemical and mineral additives, are available. Their use depends on the contractor’s wish.

For Free Sample Report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/chemicals-materials/cement-and-concrete-additive-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

Based on Additive Type

– Chemical

– Mineral

– Fiber

The market is classified into chemicals, minerals, and fiber-based on the additive form. The mineral additives are rice, husk ash, silica, and fly ash. Plasticizers, impermeable admixtures, and colorants are used in chemical additives. In addition, fiber additives are stainless steel and synthetic fiber. Chemical additives historically have produced a large market share. This is illustrated by the application of large quantities of self-consolidating concrete of chemical additives, including water reduction devices and high-quality plasticizers, thus creating a substantial amount of demand for such additives.

Based on Application

– Residential

– Non-Residential

– Others

The sector is categorized on the basis of residential, non-residential and other uses. The other groups include applications for rivers, parks, bridges, and roads for these additives. The residential group will lead the demand during the forecast period based on the application. This is due to the need for concrete and cement additives for household construction and in internal installations such as ceilings and façades.

Based on Region

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, Africa (MEA) is the division according to the region. Asia-Pacific has a large global market share. Other big cement additives that consume regions are North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is a pioneer in the consumption of cement additives due to its ever-growing population and construction industry. In the past years, the demand for cement additives has been strong in Asia-Pacific and the trend is expected in the near future to continue due to their high demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India.

In addition, many major market players continuously concentrate on gaining market share and enhancing regional profitability.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players of the market

Some of the world’s leading players in cement and concrete additives are:

– Lafarge, Cement Australia Holdings Pty Ltd.

– Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

– BASF SE

– Birla Corporation

– Engro Corporation Limited

– Sika AG

– LANXESS

– Huntsman International LLC

– Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

– Kao Corporation

Recent investigations and investments in the market for cement and concrete additives have centered on the rising use of 3-D printing in construction. In addition, cement manufacturing companies integrate their activities along the supply chain into additive processing. Birla Corporation, for example, was revealed in October 2018 as a leading cement manufacturer to sell concrete and cement additives in India.

It offers both historic and predicted market dimensions information for many nations, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/chemicals-materials/cement-and-concrete-additive-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT, and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…