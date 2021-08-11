Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market is expected to grow from $466.71 million in 2020 to $507.69 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.78. The growth in the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market is mainly due to the stringent regulations and fire resistance standards for newly constructed buildings. The market is expected to reach $584.84 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.60%.

The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market consists of sales of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings to cater to various end-use industries. An intumescent is a substance that expands on exposure to heat and is used in fire protection for industries such as automotive, oil & gas, and construction. With an increase temperature, during a fire event, the intumescent coating swells up to form a char layer, which acts as an insulator that keeps high temperatures away from structural members.

The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market are AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Jotun, Hempel, Contego International Inc., No-Burn Inc., Nullifire, Carboline, Albi Protective Coatings, Isolatek International, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, 3M, Sika AG, and Tor Coatings.

The global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market is segmented –

1) By Type: Solvent-borne, Water-borne

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial

3) By End Use Industry: Construction, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Others

The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market report describes and explains the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

