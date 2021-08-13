Global Cellular M2M Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cellular M2M market is expected to grow from $7.19 billion in 2020 to $8.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.77%. The growth is mainly due increasing adoption of wireless connectivity across industries to improve operational efficiency, quality of products and services, and technologies advancements in connectivity are also enhancing the market growth. The cellular M2M market is expected to reach $23.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.37%.

The cellular M2M market consists of sale of cellular machine to machine (M2M) and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provides cellular M2M products and solutions. Cellular M2M is the communication between any two devices from any location with enabled (subscriber identity module) SIM cards. The machines can be in communication through a wireless or wired connection. Cellular M2M is used for applications such as asset tracking and monitoring, predictive maintenance, telemedicine, fleet management, warehouse management, industrial automation, and smart meters.

The cellular m2m market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cellular m2m market are Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile, Telefonica S.A., Aeris, China Telecom, 10T, Arm Holdings, Infineon, Kore Wireless, Orange S.A., SK Telecom, Vodafone Group PLC, and Sierra Wireless.

The global cellular M2M market is segmented –

1) By Services: Connectivity Services, Professional Services, Managed Services

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

3) By Application: Asset Tracking And Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Telemedicine, Fleet Management, Warehouse Management, Industrial Automation, Smart Meter, Others

4) By End-User: Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Manufacturing, Others

The cellular m2m market report describes and explains the global cellular m2m market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cellular m2m report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cellular m2m market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cellular m2m market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

