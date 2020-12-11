Global Cell Line Development Market Size And Growth Over The Forecast 2026||Crown Bioscience Inc., Evotec A.G, Catalent,Inc, LakePharma, Inc., TCG Lifesciences Private Limited

Global cell line development market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising usage of vaccination globally and increment of patient
Few of the major market competitors currently working in global cell line development market are
- ATCC,
- Syngene,
- Crown Bioscience Inc.,
- Evotec A.G,
- Catalent,Inc,
- LakePharma, Inc.,
- TCG Lifesciences Private Limited.,
- Cobra Biologics Ltd,
- Eurofins Scientific,
- Abzena Ltd,
- JHL Biotech, Inc.,
- Charles River,
- GenScript,
- MabPlex Inc,
- trenzyme GmbH,
- Lonza, Sartorius AG,
- Corning Incorporated
Key Developments in the Market:
In July 2019, Abcam acquired EdiGene Inc, a giant company that focuses on evolving genome editing technologies into novel therapeutics due to the wide extent of diseases into inventive solutions to promote drug discovery. By using high-throughput cell piece of writing platform, EdiGene made the industries huge off-the shelf diploid library over a pair of 2800 single clonal knockout (KO) cell lines targeting over a pair of 2,600 genes human cancer cell lines. This acquisition will help to bring the data to the cell lines market and assist to expand the business
In July 2019, Imugene acquired the worldwide license to CF33 from City of Hope Cancer Centre in Los Angeles. It is a chimeric vaccinia poxvirus in the oncolytic virotherapy (OV) field showing more potency than the rest of the OVs in pre-clinical trials conducted to date. Oncolytic virotherapy is leading the field of immunotherapy and the recently heralded leading edge of cancer research. This acquisition will help the company to enhance its portfolio in the market as the oncolytic viruses are attracting the serious attention of big pharma companies
Segmentation: Global Cell Line Development Market
Cell Line Development Market By Product,
(Reagents and Media, Equipment, Accessories and Consumables),
Cell Line Development Market By Source,
(Mammalian Cell Line, Non-Mammalian Cell Line),
Cell Line Development Market By Cell Line Type,
(Recombinant Cell Lines, Hybridomas, Continuous Cell Lines, Primary Cell Lines),
Cell Line Development Market By Application,
(Bio Production, Drug Discovery, Toxicity testing, Vaccines, Tissue Engineering, Research, Others),
Cell Line Development Market By Geography,
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
