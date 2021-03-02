Global Cell Line Development Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Challenges, Developments, Investments & Opportunities – ATCC, Lonza, Thermo Fisher, GE, Sigma-Aldrich

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Cell Line Development market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Cell Line Development market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Cell Line Development market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Cell Line Development market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and more – all the leading players operating in the global Cell Line Development market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Cell Line Development Market is valued approximately USD 4.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.40 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The cell line is an established cell culture where the cell multiply in apt growth medium and space. The cell lines provide stepwise alternations in the physiology, structure and genetic makeup of the cells. Cell line development requires the discovery of single cell-derived clones that produce high and consistent levels of the target therapeutic protein. Cell lines are one of the chief tools used in research for studying the effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells , the biochemistry and normal physiology of cells, drug screening and development and large scale manufacturing of biological compounds. The application for cell lines includes research, bioproduction and diagnostics drives the market growth. Also, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and patent expiration of blockbuster biologics are expected to drive the cell line development industry over the forecast period. Further, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and cancer is likely to increase the demand for accurate and cost-effective treatment options which is expected to render a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rising vaccine production and growing demand for biosimilars foster the market growth. As in September 2020, Slentim launched a new workflow for single cell cloning of stem cells. the combination of Solentium’s VIPS instrument and new MatriClone Matrix demonstrates a 4 to 5- fold improvement in cloingcloning efficiency. While in the Same month, Octapharma announced to have selected Genedata’s Selector as its Central computational platform to streamline genomics- based cell line development and cell culture optimization workflow. However, High capital cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, high investments in R&D presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Cell Line Development market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large base of biopharmaceutical companies and research and academic institutes in the region along with swelling research programs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly improving health care facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cell Line Development market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Selexis SA

European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC)

Corning, Inc

WuXi AppTec, Inc

Sartorious AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Equipment

Media

Reagents

By Type:

Primary Cell Lines

Continuous Cell Lines

Hybridomas

Recombinant Cell Lines

By Application:

Bioproduction

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative medicine

Toxicity Testing

Research

Drug Discovery

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cell Line Development Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Cell Line Development Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Cell Line Development Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Cell Line Development Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Cell Line Development Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Cell Line Development Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Cell Line Development Market Dynamics

3.1.Cell Line Development Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Cell Line Development Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Cell Line Development Market, by Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Cell Line Development Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Cell Line Development Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Cell Line Development Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Equipment

5.4.2.Media

5.4.3.Reagents

Chapter 6.Global Cell Line Development Market, by Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Cell Line Development Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Cell Line Development Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Cell Line Development Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Primary Cell Lines

6.4.2.Continuous Cell Lines

6.4.3.Hybridomas

6.4.4.Recombinant Cell Lines

Chapter 7.Global Cell Line Development Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Cell Line Development Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Cell Line Development Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Cell Line Development Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Bioproduction

7.4.2.Tissue Engineering & Regenerative medicine

7.4.3.Toxicity Testing

7.4.4.Research

7.4.5.Drug Discovery

Chapter 8.Global Cell Line Development Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Cell Line Development Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Cell Line Development Market

8.2.1.U.S. Cell Line Development Market

8.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Cell Line Development Market

8.3.Europe Cell Line Development Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Cell Line Development Market

8.3.2.Germany Cell Line Development Market

8.3.3.France Cell Line Development Market

8.3.4.Spain Cell Line Development Market

8.3.5.Italy Cell Line Development Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Cell Line Development Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Cell Line Development Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Cell Line Development Market

8.4.2.India Cell Line Development Market

8.4.3.Japan Cell Line Development Market

8.4.4.Australia Cell Line Development Market

8.4.5.South Korea Cell Line Development Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Cell Line Development Market

8.5.Latin America Cell Line Development Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Cell Line Development Market

8.5.2.Mexico Cell Line Development Market

8.6.Rest of The World Cell Line Development Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1. American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Lonza Group AG

9.2.3.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

9.2.4.GE Healthcare

9.2.5.Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

9.2.6.Selexis SA

9.2.7.European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC)

9.2.8.Corning, Inc

9.2.9.WuXi AppTec, Inc

9.2.10.Sartorious AG

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

