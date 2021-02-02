Global Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensor Market | PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, Nova Biomedical Corp., Conductive Technologies, Inc., Lonza AG, CCIT Sensors AG, Nanomedical Diagnostics, Inc., Sierra Sensors GmbH, and Lifeonics.

On July 2019, Lonza AG has made an agreement with Novartis to buy a sterile drug product with fill & finish facility. The product will allow Lonza Pharma & Biotech to form on existing parenteral drug product development and testing capabilities in order to service its customers with best products. It is the first sterile drug product with fill and finish facility in Lonza’s network.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cell culture monitoring biosensor market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of electrode type, analyte, end-user, and region.

By electrode type, the global cell culture monitoring biosensor market is categorized into thermometric biosensor, electrochemical biosensor, piezoelectric biosensor, fiber optic biosensor, and others. Electrochemical biosensor is accounted to expand over the forecast period.

By analyte, the global cell culture monitoring biosensor market is categorized into adenosine, hypoxanthine, glucose, ionosine, ATP, lactate, and others.

By end-user, the global cell culture monitoring biosensor market is segmented into food industry, pharmaceutical, and research lab.

By region, North America and Europe dominated the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market, owing to increasing percentage of population suffering from chronic diseases. In addition, increase in demand for targeted therapies such as biologics and presence of developed health care infrastructure have enhanced the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market in these regions. Asia Pacific is accounting significant growth in the global market due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and awareness about advanced treatment options, rapid development of health care infrastructure, and increase in government expenditure in the health care sector.

The report “Global Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensor Market, By Electrode Type (Thermometric Biosensor, Electrochemical Biosensor, Piezoelectric Biosensor, Fiber Optic Biosensor, and Others), By Analyte (Adenosine, Hypoxanthine, Glucose, Ionosine, ATP, Lactate, and Others), By End-User (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, and Research Lab), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cell culture monitoring biosensor market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global cell culture monitoring biosensor market is driven by increasing research of biologics and personalized medicines across the globe. In addition, manual cell culture monitoring is consumes time and increases the risk for contamination. Biosensors allow effective monitoring of cell culture growth, contamination, and byproducts. Thus, increasing demand for biosensors propels growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market across the globe. Nevertheless, rising awareness of cell culture monitoring biosensors and increase in production of biopharmaceuticals is creating numerous opportunities for growth of the global market.

Global Cell culture monitoring biosensor Market, By Electrode Type (Thermometric Biosensor, Electrochemical Biosensor, Piezoelectric Biosensor, Fiber Optic Biosensor, and Others), By Analyte (Adenosine, Hypoxanthine, Glucose, Ionosine, ATP, Lactate, and Others), By End-User (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, and Research Lab), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global cell culture monitoring biosensor market includes PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, Nova Biomedical Corp., Conductive Technologies, Inc., Lonza AG, CCIT Sensors AG, Nanomedical Diagnostics, Inc., Sierra Sensors GmbH, and Lifeonics.