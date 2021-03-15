Global Cell Culture Media Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026||Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cell Culture Technologies, Corning Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
In this Cell Culture Media advertising report, each organization is efficiently profiled with enormous spotlight on advertising, creation, appropriation, and marketing strategies. The report shows the advancement of various kind and application sections of the worldwide market regarding market size. Under cost investigation segment of the report, contender cost information and examination is given to assist players with expanding their overall revenue. In the regional analysis section of the report, it has been shown that how various areas and nations are developing in the overall market and have anticipated their market sizes for the next few years.
Global Cell Culture Media Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4422.75 million to an estimated value of USD 8332.87 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the cell culture media is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the cell culture media market are Avantor, Inc., BD, Caisson Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cell Culture Technologies, Corning Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HiMedia Laboratories., Lonza., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VitroBioPharma, Eppendorf AG, PromoCell GmbH.
Market Drivers
- Increasing expenses on Research and Development of cell culture by government and other organization is driving the growth of this market
- Technological advancement and development in the cell culture media is driving the market
Market Restraints
- Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the growth of this market
- Increasing scientific concerns related to culture media is restraining the growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2017, MilliporeSigma announced the launch of their EX-CELL Advanced HD Perfusion Medium which is a high- density cell culture media that will support the perfusion processes. They will help the customers to increase their productivity as compared to the traditional processes and will also provide the supply chain security. The perfusion technology makes them suitable for small plants and different drugs.
- In September 2015, Ajinomoto Co., Inc announced along with iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University, they have developed StemFit AK02N which is a cell culture medium for basic research into regenerative medicine. It provides good quality of performance in terms of replacement frequency, proliferation rate and stability.
Segmentation: Global Cell Culture Media Market
By Type
- Lysogeny Broth
- Chemically Defined Media
- Classical Media
- Serum-Free Media
- Specialty Media
- Stem Cell Media
- Other Media
By Applications
- Cancer research
- Biopharmaceuticals
- Regenerative medicine & tissue engineering
- Stem cell technology
- Drug discovery
- Other Applications
By End- User
- Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry
- Academic institute
- Research laboratory
- Others
By Reagent Type
- Albumin
- Human Serum Albumin (HSA)
- Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA)
- Recombinant Serum Albumin (RSA)
- Amino Acids
- Attachment Factors
- Growth Factors & Cytokines
- Insulin-like Growth Factors (IGF)
- HumanKine Growth Factors and Cytokine
- Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)
- Others
- Hormones
- Others
- Porcine Trypsin
- Recombinant Trypsin
- Thrombin
- Miscellaneous Reagents
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
