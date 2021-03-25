Global Cell Culture Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Cell Culture Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. Global Cell Culture Market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. Report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Global Cell Culture Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 11.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surging trends approaching the usage of component-free and animal-derived mediums and the acceptance of specialty and chemically defined mediums is contributing to the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global cell culture market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Merck KGaA, Lonza, HiMedia Laboratories, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Miltenyi Biotec, InvivoGen, Danaher, Eppendorf AG, CellGenix GmbH, Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, PromoCell GmbH, VWR International LLC, Illumina Inc., Novogene Corporation, Geneious, Advanced BioMatrix, Inc., DWK Life Sciences, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, New England Biolabs, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cell Culture Technologies, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among others.

Segmentation:-

Global Cell Culture Market By Product (Consumables, Equipment), Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Diagnostics, Drug Screening and Development, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, Other Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Cell Banks), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Cell culture refers to the distribution of cells in the artificial environment and is usually composed of gases, pH, necessary nutrients, ideal temperature which enables the cells to grow. The cells can be categorized on the basis of appearance into fibroblastic, epithelial and lymphoblast. Cell culture helps to study the interaction between the cell and disease-causing agents such as bacteria, virus, and others. It is widely applicable in biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, drug screening and development, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Shimadzu Corporation had launched Cell Culture Media Analysis Platform, C2MAPTM-2030 which is an automated workstation to perform cell culture media analysis. The C2MAP system can track variations of 95 components in a culture supernatant as culturing progression using Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry, resulting in high standard reproducible data nevertheless of an operator’s skill level. This launch had expanded the product portfolio and increased the revenue of the company.

In March 2019, Hitachi Inc. had launched automated cell mass culture equipment in japan which will be manufacturing the commercial iPS cells for regenerative drugs. It can also be used to culture automatically a mass of induced pluripotent stem cells for medical use. This launch had expanded the company product portfolio and expanded its market share.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cell culture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell culture market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

The availability of funding for cell-based research is driving the market

The advanced cell culture products launch has boosted the market growth

Surging Awareness of the benefits associated from cell culture-based vaccines is fueling the market growth

The rising demand for monoclonal antibodies is driving the market growth

The surging focus on personalized medicine has propelled the market growth

Market Restraints

The cell biology research involves huge cost which hinders the market growth

The emerging economies lack in cell based research which hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cell Culture Market

By Product

Consumables Media Serum-Free Media Classical Media & Salts Stem Cell Culture Media Specialty Media Reagents Supplements & Growth Factors Buffers & Chemicals Cell Dissociation Reagents Balanced Salt Solutions Attachment & Matrix Factors Antibiotics/Antimycotics Contamination Detection Kits Cryoprotective Reagents Other Cell Culture Reagents Sera Fetal Bovine Sera Adult Bovine Sera Other Animal Sera Vessels Roller/Roux Bottles Cell Factory Systems/Cell Stacks Multiwell Plates Flasks Petri Dishes Bioreactor Accessories

Equipment Supporting Equipment Filtration Systems Cell Counters Carbon Dioxide Incubators Centrifuges Autoclaves Microscopes Biosafety Cabinets Other Supporting Equipment Bioreactors Conventional Bioreactors Single-Use Bioreactors Storage Equipment Refrigerators & Freezers Cryostorage Systems



By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production Therapeutic Proteins Vaccine Production

Diagnostics

Drug Screening and Development

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Cell Banks

