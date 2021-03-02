Global Cell Counting Market is estimated to be 19.7 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecasted period

The global cell counting market accounted for US$ 11.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%.

The report “ Global Cell Counting Market, By Product (Instruments and Consumables & Accessories), By End-user (Research & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In 2019, DeNovix Inc. is pleased to announce that the winner of their recent competition to receive a donation of a unique, pink Cell Drop Automated Cell Counter is Beth Kahkonen, from the University of Pittsburgh, USA. Selected at random from thousands of entries from scientists worldwide, the CellDrop will be housed in the University’s Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine.

HORIBA UK Ltd, Medical has introduced a new automated digital cell morphology solution in collaboration with CellaVision to help hematology laboratories.

Analyst View:

Increasing developments in cell counting instruments

Global cell counting market primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as the increased need for non-invasive diagnosis, advancements in single cell sequencing technique, and increase in adoption of personalized medicine. These individualized care regimes are improving quality of life of the patients and reducing economic, societal, and clinical burden, projecting a future of prosperity.

The applications of single cell multi-omics primarily include oncology, cell biology, neurology, stem cell and immunology, among others. Aside from the discovery of effective biomarkers for the development of efficient targeted drug therapy, single cell approach also facilitates gene expression and protein expression analyses in an individual cell. Research and academic organizations, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic centers, among others, are prominent end users of single cell multi-omics solutions.

Growing cell counting industry

The applications of single cell multi-omics primarily include oncology, cell biology, neurology, stem cell, and immunology, among others. Aside from the discovery of effective biomarkers for the development of efficient targeted drug therapy, single cell approach also facilitates gene expression and protein expression analyses in an individual cell. Research and academic organizations, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic centers, among others, are prominent end users of single cell multi-omics solutions.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cell Counting Market”, By Product (Instruments, and Consumables & Accessories); By Application (Research & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cell counting market accounted for US$ 11.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Based on the product the global market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories. The instruments segment is further sub segmented as spectrometers, flow cytometers, hematology analyzers and cell counters. Similarly, the consumables & accessories is segmented as kits and reagents, accessories and others. Spectrophotometers are predicted to hold the largest market share due to its capability to measure different intensities of light accuracy and its applications in bioprocessing, therapeutics, and research.

Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories are anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The factors can be attributed to the rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure and increasing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines.

By region, North America is anticipated to dominate the cell counting market followed by Europe in the global scenario leads to various technological developments in the healthcare industry and rising research activities in the cytology with more funds available by the government. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the opportunities in the emerging economies and increasing R&D expenditures for the healthcare sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company Merck KGaA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

