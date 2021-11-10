Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cell and gene therapy market reached a value of nearly $4,390.3 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $4,390.3 million in 2020 to $15,482.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 28.7%. The cell and gene therapy market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 and reach $34,317.9 million in 2030.

The cell and gene therapy market consists of sales of cell and gene therapies by entities that produce them. Cell and gene therapy work with similar therapeutic goals, targeting DNA or RNA inside or outside the body. These therapies modify genetic material to improve functioning or fight diseases.

The cell and gene therapy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cell and gene therapy market are Biogen Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The cell and gene therapy market is segmented by product, by application and by geography.

By Product-

The cell and gene therapy market is segmented by product into

a) Cell Therapy

b) Gene Therapy

By Application-

The cell and gene therapy market is segmented by application into

a) Oncology

b) Neurological Disorders

c) Others

The cell and gene therapy market report describes and explains the global cell and gene therapy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cell and gene therapy market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cell and gene therapy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cell and gene therapy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

