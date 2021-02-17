Global Ceiling Fans Market || keyplayers Minka, Monte Carlo, Craftmade, Litex, Fanimation

The report “Global Ceiling Fans Market, By Type (Standard, Decorative, High Speed, Energy Saving, and Others), By Fan Size (Small, Medium, and Large), By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global ceiling fans market is projected to grow from US$ 9.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 14.2 billion by 2029. Global ceiling fans market is driven by growing demand for ceiling fans from developing economies owing to growth in the housing sector. Development in the commercial real estate, hospitality and retail sectors is also a key factor drives the growth of the global ceiling fans market.

Key Highlights:

In September 2012, Fanimation launched its newest portable fan, the Urbanjet which is a compact, portable fan in a retro design available in baby blue, milky ivory, mysterious black, sonic silver and spicy red.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global ceiling fan market accounted for US$ 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, fan size, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global ceiling fan market is segmented into standard, decorative, high speed, energy saving, and others.

By fan size, the global ceiling fan market is segmented into small, medium, and large.

By distribution channel, the global ceiling fan market is segmented into offline and online.

By region, The Asia Pacific estimated to hold major share in global ceiling Fans market. The warm weather conditions and the huge population are factors mainly responsible for the growth of ceiling Fans in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Ceiling Fans Market”, By Type (Standard, Decorative, High Speed, Energy Saving, and Others), By Fan Size (Small, Medium, and Large), By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Ceiling-Fans-Market-By-766

The prominent player operating in the global ceiling fans market includes, Hunter Fans Company, Casablanca Fan Company, Emerson Ceiling Fans, Minka, Monte Carlo, Craftmade, Litex, Fanimation, Kichler Lighting llc., and Panasonic.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com