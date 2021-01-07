Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market || Keyplayers,Medical Marijuana, Inc., CV Sciences, Inc., Irwin Naturals, and Diamond CBD.

Increasing competition in CBD nutraceuticals space is fascinating key players to widen their geographical reach by launching new products

The global CBD nutraceuticals market accounted for US$ 3.8 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be 17.4 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.8%.

The report. “Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market, By Product Type (CBD Tinctures, Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies, and Others), By Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Online, and Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026”.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, CV Sciences, Inc., a prominent supplier and manufacturer of hemp CBD products through its industry-dominating brand PlusCBD Oil, is proud to declare its certification by the US Hemp Authority™ Guidance Program. Established in 2018, the US Hemp Authority Certified program was launched by the US Hemp Roundtable, and is intended specifically to educate hemp farmers and hemp finished product producers in FDA Current Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) to ensure that consistent quality is achieved.

In July 2019, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc., the global leader in hemp CBD extract products, announced an extension of its research initiative with The Center for Discovery in New York State. It further develop hemp genetics for optimal growing in the region.



Request For Discount:-https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4230

Analyst View:

Introduction of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp cultivation and hemp-derived products in U.S.

On December 2018, Farm Bill was signed into law. The 2018 Farm Bill clearly preserved FDA’s authorities against hemp products. Therefore, hemp products should meet any applicable FDA stanards and requirements, similar to any other FDA-regulated product. For example, FDA’s existing establishments over dietary supplements, foods, human and veterinary drugs, and cosmetics applies to hemp products to the extent such hemp products fall within those categories. These safeguards help ensure that Americans have access to safe and accurately labeled hemp products. Moreover, in the case of drugs, that patients can depend on the effectiveness of these products.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market”, By Product Type (CBD Tinctures, Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies, and Others), By Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Online, and Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global CBD nutraceuticals market accounted for US$ 3.8 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be 17.4 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and region.

By product type, CBD tinctures segment estimates for highest part of the revenue share, and this is projected to dominate over the forecast period. This is attributed to high bioavailability in relieving severe stress, pain, and anxiety.

By sales channel, the retail stores segment among the sales channel segments accounts for highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to a wide network of manufacturers with retailers to widen their network.

By region, The North America market is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue share. This is mainly attributed to introduction of Farm Bill, which legalized cultivation of hemp and processing various hemp-derived products, growing number of health-conscious consumers, and rising presence of key players in the market.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-CBD-Nutraceuticals-Market-4230

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global CBD nutraceuticals market includes Charlotte’s Web, Elixinol, Medical Marijuana, Inc., CV Sciences, Inc., Irwin Naturals, and Diamond CBD

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com