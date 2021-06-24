Global CBD Edibles Market Expands Footprints || NuLeaf Naturals, PharmaHemp, Happy Hemp, PLUS Products Wonders

Latest added CBD Edibles Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are ENDOCA, Isodiol International Inc, Medical Marijuana, Canopy Growth Corporation, Elixinol, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, NuLeaf Naturals, PharmaHemp, Happy Hemp, PLUS Products Wonders, Incredible Edibles, Balance CBD. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

CBD Edibles Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. MarketDigits analyses the market to account to USD 5160 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising global healthcare spending is expected to enhance the market growth.

CBD edibles is also known as food infused with cannabis. It is actually a food item containing cannabinoids, in particular tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabidiol is a compound in the cannabis sativa plant, also known as hemp or marijuana. Specifically, 80 chemicals were contained in the cannabis sativa plant, known as cannabinoids. The main active ingredient in marijuana is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC); cannabidiol is also derived from hemp that contains only very small quantities of THC.

Multi-billion-dollar industries are being transformed by CBD, including alcohol, health and wellness, cigarettes, and the retail industry. It’s impacting a range of food as well, from gummy bears and cookies to candy and brownies are being infused with CBD with considerable consumer demand. CBD edibles have gained popularity in the marijuana industry as a ‘healthier’ form of THC intake.

Rising cannabis use to treat neurological conditions, mental disorders, and cancer along with pain relief is expected to boost demand for CBD edibles. Diverse cannabis use is projected to lead to substantial growth opportunities for the industry in the years ahead.

Emerging Use of CBD Edibles is Gaining Traction in Food Industry

Solid nourishments offered by CBD edibles has fuelled their demand in the personal care industry. With all the promotional activities popularizing CBD edibles, it is successfully paving way into the nourishment and food industry.

The business publicity of food prepared with CBD as an ingredient, is complemented by the extraordinary efforts of promoting CBD as a “panacea” sound nourishment.

In 2019, cannabis was ranked as the hottest food trend by the world’s largest foodservice association, as per The National Restaurant Association. CBD edibles are expected to replace other consumables, such as cookies, brownies, and confectionaries that are considered to be unhealthy. Cannabis consumers are looking for alternatives for smoking cannabis with longer lasting effect which is projected to drive the demand for CBD edibles market.

Booming E-Commerce Retail Positively Impacting the Sales of CBD Edibles

Key players are coming up with innovative e-commerce solutions, for example; Meadow is a site that is offering Video chat service to consumers to give medical cannabis prescriptions and deliver the cannabis product from the nearest shop to the consumer.

Shopify is offering Point-of-Sales services for global key players such as Canopy Growth Corp., and Aurora Cannabis Inc,. The majority of the key players offering CBD edibles such as Premium Jane, Pure Kana, and CBD one ltd among others are offering products through their e-commerce websites.

Customers positive attitude towards CBD products and increasing awareness about their benefits have encouraged key players to offer premium products. Some of the leading players are offering premiumization in terms of rarity, customer service, craft, performance, and position to generate maximum revenue. Premiumization is a promise from manufacturers to offer quality products. This is expected to create sales opportunities for value-added products.

Global CBD Edibles: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, global CBD edibles can be segmented as:-

Hemp

Marijuana

On the basis of type, global CBD edibles can be segmented as:-

Full-Spectrum CBD Edibles

Isolate CBD Edibles

On the basis of application, global CBD edibles can be segmented as:-

Food & Beverage Industry

Healthcare Industry

On the basis of sales channel, global CBD edibles can be segmented as:-

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Global CBD Edibles: Key Players

Some of the market participants operating in the global CBD edibles market are CV Sciences, Premium Jane, Hemp Bombs, Pure Kana, Dixie Brands Inc., Sunday Scaries, Medix CBD, Diamond CBD, Reliva CBD Wellness and Green Roads CBD among others.

Implementation of Farm Bill in the U.S. by USDA has Become the Focal Point New Investors in CBD Edibles Market

The U.S. government passed the farm bill in 2018. This bill has given legal status to the production of hemp and hemp products and has created an opportunity for new entrants to offer CBD edible products. Therefore, key players in North-America such as CannTrust, Aphria, and Kazmira LLC are making entry into the cannabis market.

Also in 2018, WADA removed CBD as a prohibited substance from the list. This removal will enable sports persons to consume and try out the CBD edible products for pain relief, anxiety, and muscle-spasticity in multiple sclerosis among others. This move also has enabled manufacturers to enter into a new segment to offer products. Such steps taken by regulatory authorities are likely to bode well for the overall market.

This study by MarketDigits is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at MarketDigits adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by MarketDigits are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at MarketDigits helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this CBD Edibles market report. The market research and analysis performed in this business report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players & brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

