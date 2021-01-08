Global CBD Consumer Health Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2028

Global CBD Consumer Health Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Summary:

Growing legalization of cannabis-based CBD products, rise in disposable income and positive government reforms for the legalization of cannabidiol (CBD) in various regions are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives and the high price of CBD products are hampering the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Elixinol Global Limited

ENDOCA

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Kazmira

Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Product Type Outlook:

Medical OTC Products

CBD Analgesic Products

CBD Dermatology Products

CBD Mental Health Products

CBD Sleeping Aids Products

Other OTC Products

Application Segment Analysis:

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

