Global Castor Oil & Derivatives Market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2020-2026

GlobalCastor Oil & Derivatives Market witness a market size of USD 752.5 Million in 2019 and was estimated to reach USD 1195.17 Million by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period 2020-2026… Increasing demand for castor oil from several industries (biodiesel, lubricants, etc.) and the increasing need for biodegradable and sustainable products is expected to uplift the global castor oil and derivatives.

Due to the growing awareness about greenhouse gases and deforestation, the demand for alternative feedstock is growing. The continuous availability and renewability of castor oil are expected to deliver ecological demand contributing to the market growth. The shifting trends towards bio-degradable products to decrease dependence on petrochemicals are expected to accelerate the market growth. Volatile crude prices have stimulated a strong shift towards traditional biofuel which leads to fuel the industry growth.

Moreover, the increasing preference of consumers towards using biodiesel, plastics, and resins and the increasing investment in R&D is expected to drive market growth. Increasing demand for organic cosmetic products due to raising awareness about personal care among consumers across the globe is positively influencing the market. Several government bodies making stringent regulations related to environmental hazards caused due to the use of traditional sources and petrochemicals. The use of castor oil and derivatives in traditional medicines in virtue of its ability to treat skin disorders, stools, headaches, and inflammatory problems is rising. Besides, growing consumer preference toward using biodiesel, plastics, and resins is projected to drive the market for castor oil and derivatives during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Use of castor oil as bio-diesel source

The use of castor oil as a biodiesel source is one of the key castor oil and its derivatives market trends. The increasing demand for petroleum products had led to an increase in petrol and diesel prices and shifted the attention to biofuel production. Biofuels are used as substitutes to conventional fuels for running automobiles, generators, heavy machinery, and other equipment. Castor oil exhibits great productivity and yield and is a non-edible crop for producing biodiesel. Castor oil is potentially inexhaustible and renewable source of energy content close to diesel fuel. Its low cost and easy availability is also driving its growing utilization for producing biodiesel. This provides the opportunity for the market of castor oil & derivatives.

Shifting preference towards consumption of personal care products with natural ingredients

The young generation is spending heavily to attain better looks, grooming and styling. The increasing demand for natural cosmetics & personal care products is driving innovation in the cosmetics sector globally. Moreover, the demand for natural ingredients products is expected to rise in the future as consumers becoming more aware about personal care and the ingredients used in the products. This is anticipated to the growing demand for castor oil derivatives.

Global Castor Oil and Derivatives Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Castor Oil & Derivatives market are Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd., ITOH Oil Chemicals Co., Ltd., Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Hokoku Corporation, RPK Agrotech, Taj Agro Products Limited, Tongliao Tonghua Castor Chemical Co., Ltd., Xingtai Lantian Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., N.K. Proteins Pvt Limited, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd., Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Gokul Agri International Ltd., Girnar Industries, BOM Brasil Óleo de Mamona Ltda, Enovel, Arkema, Ambuja Solvex Pvt. Ltd., and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Product, By Application and Region. Key Players Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd., ITOH Oil Chemicals Co., Ltd., Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Hokoku Corporation, RPK Agrotech, Taj Agro Products Limited, Tongliao Tonghua Castor Chemical Co., Ltd., Xingtai Lantian Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., N.K. Proteins Pvt Limited, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd., Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Gokul Agri International Ltd., Girnar Industries, BOM Brasil Óleo de Mamona Ltda, Enovel, Arkema, Ambuja Solvex Pvt. Ltd., and other prominent players.



By Product

Sebacic Acid

12-HSA

Ricinoleic Acid

Hydrogenated castor Oil

Undecylenic acid

Dehydrated Castor Oil

Others

By Application

Lubricants

Surface Coatings

Biodiesel

Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

Plastics & Resins

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

