Global Carpets and Rugs market is expected to reach USD 102,755.78 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.2%

In recent years, the Global Carpets and Rugs Market has gained traction with a CAGR of 3.2 percent, in terms of value over the 2020-2026 forecast period, and estimated to cross USD 102,755.78 million by 2026. Carpets and rugs are used for their artistic and functional properties. In addition to covering floors, increase the overall appearance of a home or office decoration. The rugs and carpets provide a protective layer to floors. Carpets and rugs are more useful in regions having cold climate, rugs, and carpets, which is, provide protection against cold to peoples. The demand for carpets and rugs is higher in developed economies. The major application of the carpets and rugs is in residential, commercial, and industries.

Carpets and rugs are available in various varieties such as knotted, woven, tufted, needle punch, and many others. Woven types of carpets and rugs are mostly preferred by the consumers due to the hypo-allergenic property, comfortable, easy to clean. Carpets and rugs are manufactures from different kinds of raw materials such as nylon, polyester woven, wool woven, and many other types of material. Nylon is widely used in the manufacturing of carpets and rugs because it is cheaper as compare to other, durability, versatility as well as easy to clean so these characteristics make the choice of nylon carpets among the consumers. However, the rising trend of the natural product also increasing preference for carpets and rugs, which are mainly, consist of organic materials.

Get the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-carpets-rugs-market-size-industry-trends-forecast-report-bwc20153/report-sample

Growth drivers

Increasing Urbanization and Globalization

Globalization is essential for urban economic growth and urbanization as it affects the spatial share of resources and creates spatial impacts in developing regions. For instance, India’s carpet and rug industry witnessed significant growth. There is a strong reason for preserving and encouraging the handmade carpet industry, not only in its hub, Rajasthan but also throughout the country, to be handmade by millions of people for their lives. The Indian handcrafted cottage sector is perhaps the only export-oriented and direct employment sector in rural India that gives rise to opportunities for the rural unemployed. Turkey and China are also the major exporters of carpets globally.

Rising Demand for Interior Decoration

Interior decoration can be represented as the human power of creating and arranging products that permit a human being to achieve their personal and collective purpose. A place in the office, house, and hotel looks more attractive, gorgeous, and attractive through decoration. For Instance: Interior decoration, especially in the hospitality industry, directly influence the demand for customers and their profitability, which raised the need for carpets in the hospitality industries.

Impact of COVID-19 on carpet and rugs Industry

Many carpets and rugs factories have reduced their production outputs due to a decline in demand, and the lockdown does not significantly impact their ability to continue. However, major ports face problems as stakeholders halt operations during the lockdown duration due to congestion. From 2021 the demand will rebound as residential and commercial applications become operational and fully functional.

Competitive landscape

The Leading Companies for the Carpets and Rugs market is Mohawk Industries Inc., Ikea Group, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Interface Inc., Tarkett S.A., Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.,Beaulieu International Group, Dixie Group, Inc., Victoria PLC, Mannington Mills, Inc., Tai Ping Carpets International Limited, Corner carpets, and other prominent players.

Get the Detailed TOC here:https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-carpets-rugs-market-size-industry-trends-forecast-report-bwc20153/toc

Recent Development

November 22, 2017, Mohawk Industries, Inc. Announces Purchase of Godfrey Hirst: Mohawk Industries acquired Godfrey Hirst. This acquisition strengthens the company’s business in the carpet market in Australasia to complement the leading hard surface presence that the Company had grown through its earlier acquisitions of national distributors in both Australia and New Zealand. By this acquisition company expand its business.

December 4, 2016, VICTORIA: Completion of Acquisition of Ceramiche Serra S.p. A Victoria PLC acquired Cebas Pty Ltd. and the facility of IKEA retail operations in Australia as per the common ownership company. IKEA Retail Australia also operated two stores in the south and western Australia, IKEA Adelaide, and IKEA Perth. This acquisition provides that many IKEA franchisees all over the world INGKA Holding B.V. and its subsidiaries (also referred to as IKEA Group) is one of them. The franchise agreement provides the franchisee the right to operate one or more IKEA stores in a specific market and to market and sell IKEA products under the IKEA Brand in that market. The franchisee also got rights to access to methods and proven solutions and systems, to operate IKEA stores and sell IKEA products. By this acquisition company also expand its carper and rugs business in Australia and generate revenue from the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By material, type, application and category coupled with Region. Key Players Mohawk Industries Inc., Ikea Group, Autoliv Inc. , Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Interface Inc.. , Tarkett S.A., Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet., Dixie Group, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Victoria PLC, Mannington Mills, Inc., Tai Ping Carpets International Limited, Milliken & Company, Cormar Carpet and Other Prominent Players.

By Materials

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

Others (Cotton, Wool, Silk, Jute)

By Type

Woven

Tufted

Needle-Punched

Knotted

Other (Kids Printed, Bath Rugs)

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Category

In-door

Outdoor

By Region:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global carpets and rugs market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Carpets and Rugs market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global carpets and rugs market based on the material, type, application, and category.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global carpets and rugs market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Enquire Here Get customization & Get discount for report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-carpets-rugs-market-size-industry-trends-forecast-report-bwc20153/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: