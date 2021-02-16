Global Carotenoids Market is predictable to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7 %, over the forecast period

The Global CarotenoidsMarket was prized at USD 1.27 billion in 2019, and it is predictable to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7 %, over the forecast period. The key driver for the industry is the fame of carotenoids in the cure of diabetes, cancer, and eye disorder. Rising R&D for the development of high-value natural carotenoids is expectable to create new growth chances for the market. However, strict controlling and approval norms are predictable to hinder product requests over the forthcoming years.

Carotenoids are organic colors that are found in many plants and organisms. These products act as antioxidants and defend the body against long-lasting diseases, cellular damage, and effects of the elderly. The rising practice of this product in nutritional additions because of swelling health substances will surge energy market requests. Carotenoids are commercially reachable in numerous forms counting beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, annatto, canthaxanthin, astaxanthin, zeaxanthin. These products find a considerable practice in human food, animal feed, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics as they offer excellent health interests, which in turn, will fuel market development over the next nine years.

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Natural Coloring

The purchase curiosity of the buyer surges as brands assertions the use of natural colors, as customers are demanding greater limpidity in their food and beverage. Customers observe a positive image about the product when the label rights fruit and vegetable juices and essences as colorings listed on the element statement. Carotenoids, such as beta-carotene in carrots and lycopene in tomatoes, harvest a range of tints from yellow to red, and anthocyanins, such as grape skin mine give fruits and vegetables their red, blue, and purple colors. This increased mindfulness and use of naturally resulting tones from sources, such as tomato and carrot, are motivating the carotenoid market, globally.

Global Carotenoids Market: Segmentation

The global carotenoids Market is segmented by type, application, source, formulation, and regional. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into annatto, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, beta-carotene, canthaxanthin, lutein, lycopene, and others.

The lutein segment, because of type, is predictable to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the estimate period. Lutein is produced by plants and found in some of the main food items, such as egg yolks, carrot, pepper, spinach, kale, squash, and grapes. It is used in both, human diet and animal nutrition products. Its wide suitability due to its ability to treat age-related eye complaints, including cataracts and macular degeneration, is a key issue motivating its demand.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into animal feed, food & beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Carotenoids are widely used in animal nutrition products due to their tinting properties and combined in food to pigment the egg yolks, broiler skin, fishes, and crustaceans. These also aid in growing the resistance and refining the health of livestock by augmenting the excellence of nutrition.

Recent Development

In June 2019, DDW the Color House acquired Du Pont Natural Colors (Denmark) to enhance the occurrence of the company in the worldwide market. This acquisition would also help it expand its portfolio with new products.

In April 2019, Döhler Group acquired a mainstream of shares in Zumos Catalano Aragoneses S.A. (ZUCASA), which is based in Spain. This would help the company to increase its existence in the fruits and carotenoids section.

In April 2019, ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd. collaborated with US Pharmacopeia (US) to publish a new plant carotenes monograph. It was industrialized based on mixed carotene complex, EVTene. The periodical of this book would reinstate the efforts of the company to meet the high ingredient standards.

By Product Type

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Lutein

Lycopene

Canthaxanthin

Zeaxanthin

By Application

Feed

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Formulation

Oil suspension

Powder

Beadlet

Emulsion

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Carotenoids Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Carotenoids Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the Global Carotenoids Market based on the Type, Application, By Source, By Formulation and Regional.

To examine competitive developments like by Type, By Application, By Source, By Formulation, Regional within the Global Carotenoids Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

