Global Carotenoid Market | BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Hansen A/S, FMC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, KnipBio Inc., D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Döhler Group, and Allied Biotech Corporation.

In 2018, KnipBio had developed SCP strain to produce astaxanthin for aqua feed. The company had announced that it has developed a way to produce commercial amounts of its SCP based meal that also contains bio-astaxanthin.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global carotenoid market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

By type, the global carotenoid market is segmented into astaxanthin, beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, canthaxanthin, zeaxanthin, and others. Astaxanthin is accounted for the highest market share in the global carotenoids market in terms of value. Astaxanthin, has recently gained attention in the dietary supplement for joint, skin, and eye health which was earlier used only for imparting a rich pink color to farmed salmon.

By production method, the global carotenoid market is segmented into chemical synthesis, fermentation, extraction from botanical material, and algae route

By formulation type, the global carotenoid market is bifurcated into oil suspensions, beadles, powders, and emulsions

By application, the global carotenoid market is categorized into feed, food, supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Based on application, the food & beverage industry segment is expected to represent the highest growth due to high demand for functional food products.

By region, the market in North America is dominating the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be owned to increase in the demand from food and pharmaceutical sector with presence of major players operating in the economies in this region.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1025

The report “Global Carotenoid Market, By Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Canthaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, and Others (annatto, capsanthin, fucoxanthin, and trans-β-apo-8′-carotenal)), By Production Method (Chemical synthesis, Extraction from botanical material, Fermentation, and Algae route), By Formulation Type (Oil suspensions, Beadlets, Powders, and Emulsions), By Application (Feed, Food, Supplements, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global carotenoid market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increase in the adoption of carotenoids in wide variety of applications including food, animal feed, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is a major factor driving the growth of the global carotenoid market. In addition, increasing demand for healthy & natural food and growing supplement consumption due to rising health issues are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market in the forecast period. There is an hike in the demand among consumers for clean and natural products that contain natural supplements and colors. This has created new opportunities for key manufacturers to work on the extraction of carotenoid with the natural means.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Carotenoid Market”, By Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Canthaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, and Others (annatto, capsanthin, fucoxanthin, and trans-β-apo-8′-carotenal)), By Production Method (Chemical synthesis, Extraction from botanical material, Fermentation, and Algae route), By Formulation Type (Oil suspensions, Beadlets, Powders, and Emulsions), By Application (Feed, Food, Supplements, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Carotenoids-Market-By-Type-1025

The prominent player operating in the global carotenoid market includes include BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Hansen A/S, FMC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, KnipBio Inc., D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Döhler Group, and Allied Biotech Corporation.