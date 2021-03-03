Global Care Management Solutions Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast 2026

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Care Management Solutions Market Research Review 2021 that has been just made available providing extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. In order to build a through future prospect for the Global Care Management Solutions Market, the current and historical data has been gathered, classified and analyzed. Major industry experts and analysts examining the industry were interviewed to obtain the data validating through secondary research findings.

Market Analysis: Global Care Management Solutions Market

The global care management solutions market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and various initiatives taken for promoting healthcare IT.

Competitive Analysis: Global Care Management Solutions Market

The global care management solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of care management solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Care Management Solutions Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the care management solutions market are EXL, Casenet LLC., Medecision, ZeOmega, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, WellSky, Salesforce.com, Inc., i2i Systems, Pegasystems Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, TriZetto Corporation, McKesson Corporation and AxisPoint Health.

Global Care Management Solutions Market, By Component (Software, Services), Delivery mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Web-based), Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Other), End-User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Care Management Solutions Market

Care management solutions help healthcare providers in managing data relating to their members. It also enables healthcare providers to achieve their goals faster and make better decisions by providing population management solutions for checking costs without compromising the quality. Government bodies, employer groups and healthcare payers are mainly using care management solutions for addressing the healthcare management needs.

Care management solution helps to integrate and analyze all health information in one place. They help the healthcare providers to manage data related to their members. Then they provide healthcare plans according to the data. The main motive is to assess patient needs and according to that ensure effective care and recovery. It also enables healthcare providers to achieve their goals faster and make better decisions by providing population management solutions for checking costs without compromising the quality. This is a platform where patient, healthcare providers and families can track the healthcare program.

Global care management market solution is segmented on the basis of components, delivery mode, applications, end- users and geography.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN CARE MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET

Increase occurrence of chronic diseases

According to a data, 77.5 percent of Canadian First Nations children with asthma were receiving treatment for their condition as of 2015- 2016.

Then with 64.3% for dermatitis, 58.8 for learning disorder, 51.5% for speech or language difficulties, 51.1% for chronic ear infections and 37.7% for allergies.

Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

Rising adoption of technologically developed solutions for reducing paperwork, duplication of testing and cost will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of deployment is acting as a major restraint for the market

Rising occurrences of data breached is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Care Management Solutions Market

By Component Software Services Post-Sale & Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services

By Delivery Mode On-premise Cloud-based Web-based

By Application Disease Management Case Management Utilization Management

By End User Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers Other End Users



Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2018, Allscipts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company in order to expand the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform that offers patient engagement solutions to connect consumers with providers.

In March, 2018, Philips Wellcentive announced a partnership with Holon solutions to offer patient insights in EHRs of healthcare providers which enables them to make appropriate decisions at point of care.

Research Methodology: Global Care Management Solutions Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: EMR suppliers, Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global care management solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

