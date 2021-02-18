Global Care Management Solutions Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Demand Outlook 2026||Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, WellSky, Salesforce.com, Inc., i2i Systems, Pegasystems Inc

The global care management solutions market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and various initiatives taken for promoting healthcare IT.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the care management solutions market are EXL, Casenet LLC., Medecision, ZeOmega, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, WellSky, Salesforce.com, Inc., i2i Systems, Pegasystems Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, TriZetto Corporation, McKesson Corporation and AxisPoint Health.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Care Management Solutions market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Care Management Solutions Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

Rising adoption of technologically developed solutions for reducing paperwork, duplication of testing and cost will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of deployment is acting as a major restraint for the market

Rising occurrences of data breached is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Care Management Solutions Market

By Component Software Services Post-Sale & Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services

By Delivery Mode On-premise Cloud-based Web-based

By Application Disease Management Case Management Utilization Management

By End User Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers Other End Users

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast Care Management Solutions market on the basis of type, function and application.

