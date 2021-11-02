Global Cards & Payments Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cards & payments market is expected to grow from $721.9 billion in 2019 to $722.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $909.1 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cards & payments market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global cards & payments market. South America was the smallest region in the global cards & payments market.

Request For The Sample Of The Cards & Payments Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2152&type=smp

The cards and payments market consists of sales of cards and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in storing, processing and transmitting payment card data. The card and payments industry includes issuing and acquiring banks, card processing and issuing companies, payment processing institutions such as banks, and non-banking financial corporations. Revenues generated from the cards and payments market include the processing and services fees or commissions levied by the banks and financial institutions for payment processing. This market excludes interest charged by the banks on credit cards or other cards.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Cards & Payments Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-and-payments-market

The cards & payments market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cards & payments market are American Express Company, Visa, Bank of America, PayPal, Mastercard

The Global Cards & Payments Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Cards, Payments

2) By Institution Type: Banking Institutions, Non-Banking Institutions Subsegments Covered: Credit Card, Debit Card, Charge Card, Prepaid Card, B2B, B2C, C2C, C2B

Read More On The Global Cards & Payments Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-and-payments-market

The cards & payments market report describes and explains the global cards & payments market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cards & payments report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cards & payments market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cards & payments market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Cards & Payments Market Characteristics Cards & Payments Market Product Analysis Cards & Payments Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cards & Payments Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model