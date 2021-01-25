Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices Market 2021 Scope, Demand and Global Outlook-Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Elkem Silicones, Biotronik, EBR Systems, Inc., LivaNova PLC

A world class cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices market report is the outcome of persistent efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carries out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. A systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can successfully utilize the data, statistics, research, and insights about the Medical Devices industry included in the large scale cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

Global cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising healthcare expenditure and rising aging population is the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Elkem Silicones, Biotronik, EBR Systems, Inc., LivaNova PLC, MicroPort Scientific Corporation among others.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of heart diseases will enhance the market growth

Growing demand for invasive techniques will also drive the growth of this market

Technological advancement in the healthcare sector will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Increasing R&D investment will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Complexity associated with the surgical site infection will restrain the market growth

Sensitivity of the device material will also hinder the market growth

Failure in providing the optimum therapy when required can impede the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, BIOTRONIK announced that they have received approval from FDA for their new MR conditional quadripolar (QP) cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker Edora HF-T QP which is equipped with MRI AutoDetect technology. It is one of the smallest MR conditional CRT-P. This device has the ability to automatically detect the automatic daily remote monitoring, MRI environment and physiologic rate adaptation

In September 2016, LivaNova PLC announced the launch of their new range of cardiac resynchronization therapy devices and implantable cardiac defibrillators PLANTINIUM. This new range will provide good longevity and guarantees less energy consumption. This new range provides comfort to the patient with Ergoform design and also provides therapeutic functions such as PARAD+ and SafeR

Segmentation: Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices Market

By Product Type

CRT-pacemakers

CRT-defibrillators

By End-User

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

