Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Growing at 5.3% CAGR to Hit US$ 44.29 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market By Cardiac Monitoring Devices Type (ECG, Implantable Loop Recorders, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry, Echocardiogram, Event Monitors, Others), Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Type (Defibrillators, Pacemakers, Cardiac Resynchronization Devices), End-User (Ambulatory Centers, Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to grow from USD 29.3 billion in 2019 to USD 44.29 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like the presence of significant untapped opportunities, growing demand for better healthcare and, the rapid development of medical technology. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 45.25% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment was attributed to key factors such as high-rate government regulatory approvals, growing aging population, increasing disposable income, and rapid technological advancements like miniaturization, long battery life, and biocompatible or leadless materials.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market are Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Schiller AG, BPL Medical Technologies, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Shree Pacetronix, Narang Medical Limited, Progetti Srl, and MeTrax GmbH, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.

The cardiac monitoring devices type segment consists of ECG, implantable loop recorders, mobile cardiac telemetry, echocardiogram, event monitors, and others. The mobile cardiac telemetry segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR owing to its portable and compact characteristics. Based on cardiac rhythm management devices type, the market has been segmented into defibrillators, pacemakers, and cardiac resynchronization devices. Defibrillators dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.0% in the year 2019. The dominance of this segment is due to the rising product popularity for cardiac rhythm management, especially Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators and Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillators, in major markets such as India, China, the U.S., and many other European countries. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into ambulatory centers, hospitals, home healthcare, and others. The home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest rate since it offers better convenience & more comfort to the patient.

