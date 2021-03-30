Global Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The escalating occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, speedy upsurge in the aging population, mounting healthcare expenditure, and technological improvement are the primary growth drivers for the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 370,000 people die annually due to coronary heart disease in the U.S. It is the most common type of heart disease in the U.S. In addition, according to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015.

Moreover, smart wear ECG monitors, expanding necessity for compact devices, and boosting demand in emerging economies are also fueling the growth of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management industry are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players. In addition, novel product introductions and approvals were major stratagems implemented by key industry players to upsurge their market share and provide unmet requirements.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management market as in the region the occurrence of cardiovascular disease is escalating. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. For instance, according to CDC, in the U.S. approximately 610,000 people die every year due to heart disease. In addition, mounting healthcare expenditure, expanding geriatric population, high availability to the technological improvement of devices, and mounting development of innovative and technologically advanced products are also up surging growth of the North American cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management market.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management market, as the region comprises a large population base. In addition, expanding geriatric population, escalating occurrence of chronic diseases, boosting alertness of these devices, medical tourism, escalating occurrence of cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases, mounting healthcare expenditure, and refining healthcare infrastructure is also creating a positive impact on the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management industry growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management market are catering to the demand for these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In June 2018, Philips Royal launched Philips HeartStart Onsite in collaboration with Starting Hearts and medic assist. It is automated external defibrillators to create a cardiac arrest response system. Medtronic PLC, Cardiac Science, Abbott, Biotelemetry, Boston Scientific, Schiller, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik, Livanova, Hill-Rom Holdings, and Applied Cardiac System are the key players offering cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management.

