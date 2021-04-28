Global Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Cardiac monitoring systems enable cardiac activity monitoring and analysis. Cardiac

rhythm monitoring systems often keep the cardiac rhythm normal for patients with

heart rate and rhythm aches. As cardiovascular disease is growing and technological

development is ongoing, the global cardiac monitoring and rhythm control market is

growing significantly. Due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular disease and

advancement of technology in the device, the industry has experienced high demand

for defibrillators over recent years.

Based on the product, the market of cardiac monitoring devices is divided into event

monitoring systems, ECG devices, cardiac performance monitors, mobile cardiac

telemetry, and intelligent and wearable ECG monitors. It is projected that ECG

devices account for the largest market share as cardiovascular conditions intensify

and the geriatric population grows. Mobile cardiac telemetry is expected to expand

rapidly, as medical care costs are more likely to decrease and diagnostics can rise

quickly and better in comparison to other monitoring methods.

In addition, product sales into defibrillators and pacemakers is a demand for cardiac

rhythm control products. Defibrillators, due to technologically advanced defibrillators,

rising cardiovascular diseases, increasing cardiovascular arrest frequency, expanding

demand for this equipment in developing countries and increasing the demand for

high quality healthcare is expected to be the largest on the market.

In hospitals, homes, and ambulatory facilities, and so forth, the heart monitoring and

cardiac rhythm market are divided by end-user. In addition to increased

cardiovascular & coronary heart disease diagnostics and heart diseases in hospitals,

the number of patient appointments in medical offices for cardiovascular and

coronary heart disease and the rise in cardiac implant procedures is projected to

account for the biggest share of the market. Hospital is expected to have the largest

share.

The escalation of cardiovascular diseases, rapid population aging, increased

healthcare costs and advanced technology are the key drivers of development for

cardiac monitoring and rhythm management markets. For example, in America,

about 370,000 people die each year from coronary heart disease according to the

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the largest form of heart

disease in the United States. In addition, in 2015, about 17.7 million people died of

cardiovascular disease according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, the growth of the cardiac monitoring and rhythm management market is

being stimulated by the smart wear ECG monitors increased need for portable

devices, and growing demand in emerging economies.

North America is geographically the largest cardiac and cardiac rhythm regulation

market as cardiovascular disease is escalating in the country. The main cause of

death in the U.S. is heart disease. CDC estimates, for example, that about 610,000

people in the U.S. die each year because of heart disease. Moreover, the North

American heart surveillance and cardiac rhythm control market has also expanded at

a growing pace, increasing healthcare budgets, expanding geriatric populations, high

availability to upgrade devices technologically, and increasing production of creative

and technologically advanced goods.

The highest growth in the cardiac monitoring and rhythm management market has

been seen in Asia-Pacific as this area is made up of a wide population base.

Additional positive effects on the growth of cardiac monitoring and rhythm control

industry is the growth of the geriatric population, growing chronic disease,

increasing alertness, tourism, the rise in heart and cardiovascular disease, increasing

healthcare costs, and the improvement in healthcare facilities.

The demand for this equipment is fulfilled by investing in technologically

advanced devices in their product range worldwide, which are the major players in

the cardiac monitoring and cardio rhythm control industry. In June 2018, in

partnership with Starting Hearts and Medical Assistance, Philips Royal launched

Philips HeartStart onsite. External defibrillators are automated to establish a heart

arrest reaction system. The key players that provide heart monitoring and rhythm

management are Medtronic PLC, Cardiac Science, Abbott, Biotelemetry, Boston

Scientific, Schiller, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V..Biotronik, Livanova, Hill-

Rom Holdings.

Update :

The new pacemaker is a health wonder. This implanted system sends electric shocks

to man’s heart to keep it regularly pounding. No bigger than a matchbox. Every

year 1.25 million pacemakers are designed worldwide for the benefit of people

whose hearts abnormally bathe and the longevity of those people is greatly

increased. The physical device has progressed gradually over the last few decades

since the first fully implantable pacemaker was installed in 1958. Implanted

electrodes track the heartbeat, and the system can provide electrical pulses to activate

a contract of the heart’s muscles to keep the blood pumping around the body. The

pacemaker should ensure that the heart beats with similar rhythms, be it asleep or

running a marathon.

