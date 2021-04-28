Global Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
Cardiac monitoring systems enable cardiac activity monitoring and analysis.
rhythm monitoring systems often keep the cardiac rhythm normal for patients with
heart rate and rhythm aches. As cardiovascular disease is growing and technological
development is ongoing, the global cardiac monitoring and rhythm control market is
growing significantly. Due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular disease and
advancement of technology in the device, the industry has experienced high demand
for defibrillators over recent years.
Based on the product, the market of cardiac monitoring devices is divided into event
monitoring systems, ECG devices, cardiac performance monitors, mobile cardiac
telemetry, and intelligent and wearable ECG monitors. It is projected that ECG
devices account for the largest market share as cardiovascular conditions intensify
and the geriatric population grows. Mobile cardiac telemetry is expected to expand
rapidly, as medical care costs are more likely to decrease and diagnostics can rise
quickly and better in comparison to other monitoring methods.
In addition, product sales into defibrillators and pacemakers is a demand for cardiac
rhythm control products. Defibrillators, due to technologically advanced defibrillators,
rising cardiovascular diseases, increasing cardiovascular arrest frequency, expanding
demand for this equipment in developing countries and increasing the demand for
high quality healthcare is expected to be the largest on the market.
In hospitals, homes, and ambulatory facilities, and so forth, the heart monitoring and
cardiac rhythm market are divided by end-user. In addition to increased
cardiovascular & coronary heart disease diagnostics and heart diseases in hospitals,
the number of patient appointments in medical offices for cardiovascular and
coronary heart disease and the rise in cardiac implant procedures is projected to
account for the biggest share of the market. Hospital is expected to have the largest
share.
The escalation of cardiovascular diseases, rapid population aging, increased
healthcare costs and advanced technology are the key drivers of development for
cardiac monitoring and rhythm management markets. For example, in America,
about 370,000 people die each year from coronary heart disease according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the largest form of heart
disease in the United States. In addition, in 2015, about 17.7 million people died of
cardiovascular disease according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
In addition, the growth of the cardiac monitoring and rhythm management market is
being stimulated by the smart wear ECG monitors increased need for portable
devices, and growing demand in emerging economies.
North America is geographically the largest cardiac and cardiac rhythm regulation
market as cardiovascular disease is escalating in the country. The main cause of
death in the U.S. is heart disease. CDC estimates, for example, that about 610,000
people in the U.S. die each year because of heart disease. Moreover, the North
American heart surveillance and cardiac rhythm control market has also expanded at
a growing pace, increasing healthcare budgets, expanding geriatric populations, high
availability to upgrade devices technologically, and increasing production of creative
and technologically advanced goods.
The highest growth in the cardiac monitoring and rhythm management market has
been seen in Asia-Pacific as this area is made up of a wide population base.
Additional positive effects on the growth of cardiac monitoring and rhythm control
industry is the growth of the geriatric population, growing chronic disease,
increasing alertness, tourism, the rise in heart and cardiovascular disease, increasing
healthcare costs, and the improvement in healthcare facilities.
The demand for this equipment is fulfilled by investing in technologically
advanced devices in their product range worldwide, which are the major players in
the cardiac monitoring and cardio rhythm control industry. In June 2018, in
partnership with Starting Hearts and Medical Assistance, Philips Royal launched
Philips HeartStart onsite. External defibrillators are automated to establish a heart
arrest reaction system. The key players that provide heart monitoring and rhythm
management are Medtronic PLC, Cardiac Science, Abbott, Biotelemetry, Boston
Scientific, Schiller, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V..Biotronik, Livanova, Hill-
Rom Holdings.
Update :
The new pacemaker is a health wonder. This implanted system sends electric shocks
to man’s heart to keep it regularly pounding. No bigger than a matchbox. Every
year 1.25 million pacemakers are designed worldwide for the benefit of people
whose hearts abnormally bathe and the longevity of those people is greatly
increased. The physical device has progressed gradually over the last few decades
since the first fully implantable pacemaker was installed in 1958. Implanted
electrodes track the heartbeat, and the system can provide electrical pulses to activate
a contract of the heart’s muscles to keep the blood pumping around the body. The
pacemaker should ensure that the heart beats with similar rhythms, be it asleep or
running a marathon.
