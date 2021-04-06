Global Cardamom Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

Latest market research report on Global Cardamom Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Cardamom market.

One trend in the market is increasing availability of cardamom products through online retailing. With the increase in e-commerce businesses worldwide, the vendors have immense potential to enhance their profitability. E-commerce trading accounts nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Most of these e-commerce channels support business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. One driver in the market is increasing use of cardamom in developing countries. The major developing countries in regions like The Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, Eastern Europe, and South-East Asia form the bulk of the market for cardamom products.

Cardamom is an exotic and aromatic spice occurring primarily in two genera: Elettaria (green cardamom) and Amomum (black cardamom). Cardamom has culinary and medicinal properties. However, cardamom, being the third-most expensive spice in the world, is the luxury of upper middle-class and rich populations. Cardamom market is highly concentrated, as nearly 70% of the global production of this spice is accounted by two major producers: Guatemala and India. Cardamom is produced in two variants: small cardamom and big cardamom.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Cardamom market are:

DS Group

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Cardex

MAS Enterprises

Worldwide Cardamom Market by Application:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

By type

Ingredients

Powder

Liquid Extract

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Cardamom Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Cardamom Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Cardamom Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Cardamom Market in Major Countries

7 North America Cardamom Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Cardamom Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Cardamom Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Cardamom Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Cardamom Market Intended Audience:

– Cardamom manufacturers

– Cardamom traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Cardamom industry associations

– Product managers, Cardamom industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

