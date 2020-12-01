Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Size 2020-Industry Share, Growth, Trends

Brief Outlook on Carbon Nanotubes Market

Global carbon nanotubes is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand from various end-users of the product due to its superior mechanical and chemical properties.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are TORAY INTERNATIONAL INC., Cheap Tubes, Arkema, Hanwha Group., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Nanocyl SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., OCSiAl, Arry International Group Limited, SABIC, Continental Carbon Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Nanothinx S.A., XinNano Materials Inc., Nano-C, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Raymor Industries Inc., Grafen Inc., Chengdu Institute of Organic Chemistry – Chinese Academy of Sciences, Klean Commodities, Reinste Nano Ventures and CHASM Advanced Materials, etc.

Market Definition: Global Carbon Nanotubes Market

Carbon nanotubes are a form of carbon molecules that exist in the form of a tube like structure. These nanotubes have enhanced set of characteristics that make them stronger than steel, with a large reduction of weight. These molecules are rolled up in the form of cylinders into single-walled or multi-walled resulting in varying characteristics accordingly.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the end-users such as the electronics & electrical and automotive industry; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth due to their widespread applications

Advancements in the market in relation to the products resulting in significant reduction of cost; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns related to safety and environment with the usage of carbon; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Carbon Nanotubes Market

By Method Chemical Vapor Deposition Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD) High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction Others

By Type Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube (SWCNT) Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT)

By Application Aerospace & Defense Chemicals & Polymers Electronics & Semiconductors Advanced Materials Batteries & Capacitors Medical Energy Others



The Carbon Nanotubes market report estimates 2018 – 2026 market development trends for Carbon Nanotubes industry. The report analyses some of the challenges that Carbon Nanotubes industry may have to face during the growth. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, Carbon Nanotubes market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Carbon Nanotubes Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Carbon Nanotubes Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Carbon Nanotubes Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Carbon Nanotubes Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Carbon Nanotubes Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Carbon Nanotubes Market by Countries

Continued….

