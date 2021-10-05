Global Carbon Dioxide Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global carbon dioxide market reached a value of nearly $9,682.1 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94% since 2015. The market is expected to reach $11,265.1 million by 2025, and $12,707.1 million by 2030.

The carbon dioxide market consists of the sales of carbon dioxide by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture carbon dioxide gas in compressed, liquid, and solid forms.

The carbon dioxide market market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the carbon dioxide market market are Linde PLC, Air Products and Chemical, Inc., Air Liquide, The Messer Group GmbH, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

The carbon dioxide market is segmented by type, by application, by grade type and by geography.

By Type –

The carbon dioxide market is segmented by type into –

a) Liquid Carbon Dioxide

b) Solid Carbon Dioxide

c) Gaseous Carbon Dioxide

By Application –

The carbon dioxide market is also segmented by application into –

a) Beverages

b) Food

c) Metal Products

d) Oil and Gas

e) Medical

f) Chemical

g) Firefighting

By Grade Type –

The carbon dioxide market is also segmented by grade type into

a) Medical Grade

b) Food Grade

c) Industrial Grade

d) Other Grade

The carbon dioxide market market report describes and explains the global carbon dioxide market market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The carbon dioxide market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global carbon dioxide market market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global carbon dioxide market market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

