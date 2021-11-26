Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is expected to grow from $1.30 billion in 2020 to $1.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the carbon capture, utilization, storage market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market consist of sales of carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing clean and efficient energy solutions. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is a set of methods and technologies for removing CO2 from flue gas and the atmosphere, recycling it for use, and establishing safe and long-term storage choices.

The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market are Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Aker Solutions, Linde, NRG Energy, Fluor, General Electric, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Dakota Gasification Company, Hitachi, JGC Holdings, Carbon Engineering, ADNOC Group, Equinor, China National Petroleum Corporation, Chevron, Total, Air Liquide, LanzaTech, and Occidental Petroleum.

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is segmented –

1) By Technology: Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion

2) By Service: Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage

3) By End-Use Industry: Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement, Others

The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market report describes and explains the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The carbon capture, utilization, and storage report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

