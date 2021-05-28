Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2028
The wide-ranging market information of the CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with their fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The market report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry-level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentation, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium, or small. This is a specialized market research report, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions.
Global CAR-T therapy treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies act as a dominant treatment and new launches of the product are the key factors for market growth.
Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy treatment that utilizes patient’s T cells a part of immune system cell to fight against cancer. It is developed in the structured laboratory by collecting a sample of a patient’s T cells and modified in the laboratory to develop special structures called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface when infused into patients, these cells get multiple and in turn boost a patient’s immune system.
Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T therapy treatment market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune, Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, CARINA BIOTECH, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty ltd, Cellectis, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc, Xyphos, TrakCel , Tmunity Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd, TC BioPharm Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and others.
Market Segmentation:
By Therapeutic Application
- Leukemia
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Others
By Development Processes
- Autologous CAR-T Cells
- Allogeneic CAR-T Cells
- Others
By Structure
- First Generation CAR-T Cells
- Second Generation CAR-T Cells
- Third Generation CAR-T Cells
- Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells
- Others
By Targeted Antigens
- Antigens on Solid Tumors
- Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR)
- Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Variant III (EGFRvIII)
- Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 (HER2)
- Mesothelin (MSLN)
- Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)
- Disialoganglioside 2 (GD2)
- Interleukin-13Ra2 (IL13Ra2)
- Glypican-3 (GPC3)
- Others
- Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies
- Cluster of Differentiation-19(CD19)
- Cluster of Differentiation-20(CD20)
- Cluster of Differentiation-22(CD22)
- Cluster of Differentiation-30(CD30)
- Cluster of Differentiation-33(CD33)
- Others
By Drugs
- Yescarta
- Kymriah
- Actemra
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market By Therapeutic Application (Leukemia, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Gastric Cancer and Others), Development Processes (Autologous CAR-T Cells, Allogeneic CAR-T Cells and Others), Structure (First Generation CAR-T Cells, Second Generation CAR-T Cells, Third Generation CAR-T Cells, Others), Drugs (Yescarta, Kymriah, Actemra and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada
- In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives
Competitive Analysis:
Global CAR-T therapy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global CAR-T therapy treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table Of Content::
Section 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Section 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Section 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Section 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market environment
Market attributes
Market division examination
Section 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline examination
Section 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market estimating
Market size and conjecture
Section 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Section 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Division
Correlation
Market opportunity
Section 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Section 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Section 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
Section 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market difficulties
Section 13: MARKET TRENDS
Section 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Outline
Scene disturbance
Section 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sellers covered
Seller arrangement
Market situating of sellers
Region & Countries (Customizable):
- North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)
Research Methodology: Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Key Points Covered in Table of Content:
